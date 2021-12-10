What are the Car Accident Laws in Wyoming?

Wyoming follows a system of modified comparative negligence. This means that you can file a personal injury claim even if you were partly to blame for your own accident.

If you’ve been injured in a car accident in Wyoming, you should know that there are a variety of laws that govern these situations. It’s important to gain an understanding of these laws, especially if you’re considering whether or not to file a lawsuit.

Of course, these laws become much easier to understand when you work with a qualified, experienced car accident attorney in Wyoming. You can rely on these legal professionals to explain these laws to you in a clear, concise manner. Even better, they can negotiate on your behalf, represent you in court, and guide you towards a positive legal outcome.

Is Wyoming a “No-Fault” State?

Wyoming is not a “no-fault” state. This means that in order to recover a settlement after being seriously injured in a crash, you’ll need to hold someone else accountable. Some refer to “fault states” as “tort states” because they make it necessary to file a lawsuit and establish that someone else’s negligence led to a crash. In contrast, those living in “no-fault” states need only turn to their own insurance providers in order to recover financial compensation.

The good news is that you can recover a wide range of damages in a “fault state,” including pain and suffering. It’s also worth pointing out that you can also turn to your own insurance company if your policy covers the full amount of your medical expenses and missed wages.

What are the Comparative Negligence Laws in Wyoming?

Wyoming follows a system of modified comparative negligence. This means that you can file a personal injury claim even if you were partly to blame for your own accident. However, Wyoming is not a “pure” comparative negligence state, which means there are limits to this rule. According to the Equality State’s rules, you cannot recover damages if you were more than 50% responsible for your own accident.

Comparative negligence also affects your settlement amount. For example, if you were 30% responsible for your own accident (perhaps by texting and driving), you would only receive 70% of the total settlement. If you were 10% responsible, you would receive 90% of your normal settlement, and so on.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified, Experienced Attorney

If you've been searching for a qualified, experienced car accident attorney in Wyoming, look no further than Frederick J. Harrison, P.C.