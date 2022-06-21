What are the Child Labor Laws in Colorado?

Employers cannot work a minor more than 40 hours per week.

Child labor is a divisive topic for many. On one hand, there are those who believe that a job is a great way for a child to build a strong work ethic. On the other hand, there are those who are understandably concerned about whether children will be taken advantage of while working. Fortunately, Colorado and the United States have laws that protect child workers. But what happens when these laws are violated by an employer?

If you believe an employer has violated your child’s rights, you should get in touch with a qualified, experienced attorney in Colorado who specializes in employment law. These legal professionals can fight for your child’s rights in an effective, confident manner. By filing a lawsuit, you can hold employers accountable and make sure that they do not commit similar acts of misconduct in the future. As a result, you can make workplaces in Colorado safer for all children in the future.

When Can Minors Work?

Colorado clearly states that no minor under the age of sixteen is allowed to work during school days and during school hours. The only exception is if they obtain a special release permit from their school. In addition, minors under the age of nine cannot be employed. It is permissible for a nine-year-old to work in the following professions:

Delivering flyers

Shining shoes

Mowing lawns

Gardening

Cleaning walkways

Removing snow

Casual household chores

Caddying on golf courses

Any occupations “similar to the above”

At the age of 12, workers can engage in a number of additional professions, including:

Door-to-door salesperson

Babysitting

Agricultural work

When a worker turns 14, a new range of professions become legal:

Manufacturing

Messenger

Elevator operation

Janitor

Office worker

Warehouse worker

“Non-hazardous” construction

Food retail jobs

Gas station jobs

Retail store jobs

Restaurant jobs

Hotel jobs

Motel jobs

Jobs in parks

When a minor turns 16, they can participate in all of the above jobs, plus jobs that require a driver’s license and the operation of a motor vehicle.

Work Hour Restrictions

Employers cannot work a minor more than 40 hours per week. They can only work a maximum of eight hours per day, so overtime is impossible for these individuals. In addition, only babysitter minors are allowed to work between the hours of 9:30 PM and 5 AM if the next day is a school day. Finally, minors can only work six hours per day if the next day is a school day.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching for a qualified, experienced employment law attorney in Denver, there are many legal professionals waiting to assist you. With their help, you can strive for the best possible outcome as you hold employers negligent for violating your child’s rights as a worker. Often this involves recovering a considerable financial settlement for any damages your child has sustained. For more information, it’s best to reach out to a qualified attorney near you and go over all of your legal options.