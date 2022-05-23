What are the Penalties for a First Time DUI in Santa Ana?

Don’t drink and drive. What you sacrifice by forgoing a night at the club is far less than what you’ll sacrifice if you’re arrested for DUI.

A first time DUI offense in California can include:

Fines

Jail time

License Suspension

Probation

Maximum penalties may include more severe consequences. In California, a fourth DUI within ten years can be charged as a felony offense. A felony fourth DUI carries 16 months to four years in prison and $390 to $1,000 in fines. Furthermore, A driver who has a past felony DUI conviction that occurred within the past ten years can be charged with a felony DUI for the current offense, even if the offense didn’t involve any aggravating factors. The penalties for a conviction include 16 months to four years in prison and $390 to $1,000 in fines.

A DUI can cause issues beyond the wheel that could have been prevented. These types of accidents are typically more dangerous than those with cars. Due to the clumsy nature of DUIs, these types of accidents can become worse than in regular conditions. DUIs typically cause more damage than sober driving and they usually cause additional damage upon impact.

It’s suggested to do the following:

Remain calm and get to a safe place.

Call 9/11.

Document the collision with your smartphone with photos, videos, audio recordings, and more.

If you are severely injured, seek medical care.

Go to the hospital if medical care is needed.

Contact your health insurance provider.

Contact your auto insurance provider.

