What Are the Signs of a Toxic Workplace?

If you’ve been struggling with a toxic workplace, it can be difficult to earn an income and provide for yourself. Going to work can seem like a daunting prospect – especially when you know you’ll face a truly hostile environment where workers are regularly intimidated, ridiculed, or even assaulted. But what are the signs of a toxic workplace1, and how can you spot these red flags?

If you believe that you are dealing with a toxic workplace, you’re probably right. If this is the case, you should get in touch with one of many sexual harassment lawyers in your area. With help from one of these lawyers, you can determine whether your employer is actually committing a crime by allowing this hostile work environment to continue. If illegal misconduct is in fact occurring, you can sue your employer and receive a considerable financial settlement.

Employees Share Your Concerns

A clear sign of a toxic work environment is that your coworkers feel the same way as you. If concerns about hostility and inappropriate behavior are common, it’s not just you. This is a key distinction, as you will need to show that a “reasonable person” would find this work environment unbearable if you’re going to take legal action against your employer.

Lack of Leadership

Another issue that is common in toxic workplaces is a complete lack of leadership. People may be complaining about issues constantly, and yet the company’s leaders may do nothing to correct or prevent the toxicity from continuing and festering.

Lack of Communication

Communication issues are also common in toxic workplaces. In some cases, it might not even be clear how to report harassment and other concerns. In other cases, emails and letters may go completely unanswered.

Comments

Toxic workplaces are often filled with all kinds of hateful and discriminatory comments. Certain comments may constitute sexual harassment. For example, one employee might make a comment about another employee’s body. Or perhaps inappropriate rumors are being spread about an employee. Catcalls, jeers, and other similar remarks are unacceptable, as are inappropriate sexual jokes.

Actions

Although words can be incredibly harmful, actions probably represent the most serious forms of sexual harassment. This might include:

Unwanted touching

Leaving inappropriate images or objects around the workplace

Groping

Sexual assaults

Where Can I Find a New Mexico Sexual Harassment Attorney Near Me?

If you’ve been searching for Albuquerque sexual harassment lawyers, there are many options available to you. With help from these New Mexico sexual harassment lawyers, you can hold your employer accountable for allowing this harassment and hostile setting to continue uncorrected. Make no mistake – this can result in a considerable financial settlement that provides a sense of justice and closure. Book your consultation today, as the statute of limitations2 places strict time limits on your ability to sue.

