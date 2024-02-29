What Are the States Where People Most Need Lawyers?

Despite their massive populations, states like California and Texas didn’t make it into the top 10, suggesting regional variations in perceived legal needs.

Have you wondered which U.S. states have the highest interest in legal services? Or perhaps you’re curious about the factors driving this interest?

The latest study by Cttrialfirm.com found 664.6 thousand monthly Google searches related to legal topics in America, revealing a strong nationwide need for legal matters.

North Carolina emerged as the leader with 253 monthly searches per 100,000 residents, showcasing unmatched interest. It’s truly fascinating to see how different states rank when it comes to seeking legal guidance.

Despite their massive populations, states like California and Texas didn’t make it into the top 10, suggesting regional variations in perceived legal needs. On the other hand, with its significant population of 19.6 million, New York ranked 9th, demonstrating a high interest in seeking lawyers.

Alaska, South Dakota, and the District of Columbia show the least interest per capita, with 109, 119, and 130 searches per 100k, respectively.

For this study, a two-step methodology assessed interest in legal services across the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. First, relevant search terms were analyzed to calculate each state’s monthly search volume, and then this data was standardized to searches per 100,000 residents.

America’s Lawyer Search Interest of 2024 by State (Infographic)

10 States Where People Need Lawyers the Most in 2024

North Carolina leads with 252.87 monthly legal-related searches per 100,000 residents, showing strong interest with 27,400 monthly searches in its 10.8 million population.

Colorado follows closely with 248 searches per 100,000 residents, indicating significant legal engagement among its 5.9 million residents.

Nevada ranks third with 244 searches per 100,000 residents, reflecting a substantial demand for legal expertise within its 3.2 million population.

Connecticut maintains robust legal interest with 234 monthly searches per 100,000 people, despite not being in the top three.

Florida, despite its large population of 22.6 million, holds the fifth spot with 232 monthly searches per 100,000 residents.

South Carolina and Georgia show impressive legal interest levels, both with around 230 monthly searches per 100,000 residents.

Oregon demonstrates solid engagement in legal services with 228 monthly searches per 100,000 among its 4.2 million residents.

New York, with a population of 19.6 million, logs 219 monthly searches per 100,000 residents, showcasing substantial legal interest.

Michigan rounds out the top ten with notable legal curiosity, registering 211.21 searches per 100,000 residents among its 10 million population.

10 U.S. States with the Lowest Interest in Lawyers in 2024

Alaska: The lowest interest, with 109 searches per 100,000 residents (800 monthly searches, 733.4k population).

South Dakota: Limited interest with 119 searches per 100,000 residents (1,090 monthly searches, 919.3k population).

District of Columbia: Despite being the capital, only 130 searches per 100,000 residents (880 monthly searches, 679k population).

Montana: Lower-end interest with 132 searches per 100,000 people (1,500 monthly searches, 1.1 million population).

North Dakota: Relatively low interest with 143 searches per 100,000 residents (1,120 monthly searches, 783.9k population).

Hawaii: Modest interest with 145 searches per 100,000 people (2,080 monthly searches, 1.4 million population).

Kansas: Steady interest with 149 searches per 100,000 residents (4,370 monthly searches, 2.9 million population).

Nebraska: Moderate interest with 150 searches per 100,000 residents (2,960 monthly searches, 2 million population).

Vermont: Respectable interest with 151 searches per 100,000 people (980 monthly searches, 647.5k population).

Arizona: Notable curiosity with 153 searches per 100,000 residents (11,400 monthly searches, 7.4 million population).

Intrigued? Our comprehensive report provides a detailed breakdown of the top 10 states with the highest interest in lawyers, as well as the bottom 10 states with the lowest interest. From North Carolina’s unmatched curiosity to Alaska’s minimal legal searches, there’s a lot to explore in this data.

For a deeper dive into these narratives and a more comprehensive analysis, I invite you to explore the full study here.

LegalReader thanks Connecticut Trial Firm, LLC for permission to share this information. The original is found here.