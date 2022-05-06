Florida also has no laws regarding meals and breaks.

If you’re working for an employer in Florida, it’s important to understand how the state’s wage laws might apply to you. While it’s true that federal laws provide a certain degree of protection, you really need to learn more about the state-specific laws to make sure your employer is treating you and paying you fairly. This is especially true if you are working for the minimum wage. That being said, everyone deserves to be paid fairly and legally – whether you’re working in an office or at a McDonald’s. So what are the wage laws in Florida?

While internet research is always a positive first step, you may need to consult with a qualified, experienced employment law attorney in Florida to gain a complete understanding of how wage laws apply to your unique situation. If your rights have been violated, your attorney can then help you file a lawsuit against your employer and recover the compensation you need and deserve.

The Minimum Wage in Florida

The laws regarding minimum wage have recently changed in Florida. As of this writing, the minimum wage is $10 per hour, but it will increase up to $15 per hour by 2026 in gradual increments. This is a notable improvement compared to the previous minimum wage in Florida, which was $8.65 per hour. However, you should also know that the “tip minimum wage is $6.98 per hour. This refers to the minimum wage that specifically applies to those who are tipped during their work, such as restaurant workers. It’s important to stay on top of the gradually increasing minimum wage over the next few years and ensure that your employer is paying you fairly.

Overtime

Florida doesn’t have its own laws that pertain to overtime, so the federal laws apply. This means that you must be paid 1.5 times your normal wage whenever you are working overtime. Employers must start paying you overtime after you have completed 40 hours of work within a given workweek.

Breaks

Florida also has no laws regarding meals and breaks. Technically, your employer does not have to give you breaks for meals or any other reason. But if they do give you a break, it must be paid if it lasts less than 20 minutes. Meals or lunch periods lasting more than 30 minutes are not paid.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching the Miami area for a qualified, experienced employment law attorney, there are many options available. These legal professionals can make sure that you are being paid and treated fairly by your employer. If any violation has occurred, you are fully within your rights to sue your employer and hold them accountable. If you wish to review your legal options, get in touch with one of these attorneys and book your consultation today.