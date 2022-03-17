What Can a Truck Accident Victim in Denton Do to Receive Help?

If the driver is found to be negligent, the company will have to pay for medical treatment, lost income and wages, property damage, and non-economic damages for pain and suffering.

Denton, TX – Truck crashes in Texas create serious problems for victims due to the size of the vehicles and force of the impact. Victims often have severe injuries, large amounts of property damage, and other issues that can take time to fix. After the collision happens, the person can take a few steps to start to receive help and begin the process for an insurance claim and a lawsuit. There are attorneys who focus their practices on helping at these times following a truck accident.

Notifying the local police

Right after the crash, the victim or others on the scene should report the accident to local law enforcement. It is illegal to leave the scene without reporting an accident or making contact with the others involved. They can send people to provide medical help if necessary, and they will also secure the area and start an accident investigation. The results of the investigation along with any other evidence they find will be useful if there is a lawsuit associated with the crash. The report may also identify who or what was at fault for the collision, and this information can be used against the truck driver if there were safety violations.

Filing an insurance claim

Insurance policies require drivers to notify their provider after any accident. This is also important because anyone who wants to receive money from their insurance policy to make repairs or deal with other problems will need to go through this claim process and follow the provider’s instructions. People who do not report accidents to their insurance company risk having their policy cancelled.

Civil lawsuits against truckers

At times, the insurance process may not be sufficient to provide enough compensation to accident victims. The truck driver and their employer can be attached as defendants in a civil lawsuit for compensation for various losses. The victim can meet with an attorney to start this process shortly after the crash.

If the driver is found to be negligent, the company will have to pay for medical treatment, lost income and wages, property damage, and non-economic damages for pain and suffering. There is also the possibility of punitive damages to punish the company if the driver acted recklessly or maliciously. In fatal accidents, the victim’s family can bring a lawsuit to cover these amounts plus the costs of a funeral and burial.

Trucking companies often have special fleet insurance for their vehicles that can pay out large amounts, as the average trucking accident causes hundreds of thousands of dollars in total damage.

Getting legal advice after a truck accident

