What Can I Do to Make My Personal Injury Case Stronger?

Injury victims have only one chance to receive the compensation they deserve for their accident. The choice you make now is going to determine your future.

If you’re badly injured by someone else’s fault, your life and financial standing can spiral out of control before you know it. You need expert legal counsel to help you regain financial stability in the face of crippling medical bills and lost wages. You also deserve financial compensation for the pain and suffering you have suffered as a result of your injury.

There’s a lot you can do to actually improve your case and help your personal injury lawyer to build up your case and get the fair compensation you’re entitled to.

Here is some guidance provided by Personal Injury Attorneys Las Vegas on how to gather evidence that you need to build a strong personal injury claim and pitfalls to avoid when dealing with the insurance company.

WAHT CAN I DO TO SUPPORT MY PERSONAL INJURY CASE?

You can take measures to support your personal injury. Overall, the most important thing to remember is that proof creates compelling legal cases. That is why we strongly encourage you to take the following steps to strengthen your personal injury claim:

SEEKING MEDICAL ATTENTION RIGHT AWAY:

It is imperative that you get treatment right after your accident. The more time you spend between the medical treatment for the injury and the accident that caused it, the more difficult it can be for a personal injury attorney to link the injury to the accident. The quicker you seek medical attention, the better – both for your own well-being and to strengthen your personal injury case.

TAKE PHOTOS OF YOUR INJURY:

Pictures are extremely valuable for a personal injury case. If you’re in an accident, whether it’s a slip and fall, a bike accident, a car accident, etc., and someone else’s to blame, it’s critical that you take pictures of any property damage or physical injury. This is where the time-honoured phrase “a picture is worth a thousand words” rings almost overly true. Personal injury cases may take years to settle.

By the time you’re in court, your injury may have been almost healed, which may have swayed a jury to believe that your injuries aren’t as serious as described. Right after your accident, take as many photos as you can of your property damage and continue to take pictures of your injury. Injuries change as they heal or and get worse. Daily updates of your injury, including those taken before and after surgery, can help to build up your case.

PROPER DOCUMENTATION:

Obtain a copy of any police reports relating to your accident. If a police officer has responded to your incident, make sure the report has been completed correctly. We can also carefully review the document with you to find any inconsistencies or important evidence.

PROPER MEDICAL REPORT:

Get a copy of your medical records if you received treatment for your injury. Here again, we can review your records with you and maybe even seek advice from a medical expert.

TALK TO WITNESS:

If anyone saw your accident, his or her confession could make a dramatic difference to the outcome of your case. Make sure you get full names, addresses and phone numbers so that you, the police, or the insurance company can contact them later.

WRITE DOWN WHAT HAPPENED DURING YOUR ACCIDENT:

As time goes on, memories get blurred. Do the best you can – if possible – to write down as much as you can about what happened during your accident. Sometimes the negligent parties feel apologetic and even admit a mistake. You may be in a car accident, for example, and the other driver may apologize, claiming that they “were not looking.” This is an acknowledgement of fault, and their admission account can help your personal injury attorney build a solid case.

MAKE SURE TO FOLLOW ALL OF THE DOCTOR’S ORDERS:

Schedule a follow-up appointment with your doctor. Even if you feel fine, it’s important to chart the progress of your injury and how long you’ve been influenced by it. If you are unable to work for several weeks or months, your doctor’s diagnosis may enhance your ability to obtain compensation from an insurance company.

WRITE ABOUT YOUR PAIN & SUFFERING:

In a daily journal, it’s a good idea to express the suffering and pain that you experience, the joy of your life that your injury has taken away or hindered. It could end up being a long time before you’re actually asked about the pain and suffering you’ve experienced because of your injury. Having this journal will assist you in detail exactly how you felt and could help your personal injury attorney in his or her strategy to compensate you for your pain and suffering.

BUILD A STRONG RELATIONSHIP WITH YOUR DOCTORS.

Your doctor may well be the most important witness on your behalf. It’s a great idea to do what they say, and to make a positive relationship with them. Your confession could make or break your case.

HOW CAN AN ATTORNEY ASSIST ME WITH MY CASE?

Gathering evidence to build strong legal cases requires skill, experience and hard work. At Car Accident Attorney Las Vegas, we have all these characteristics.

