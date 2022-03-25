What Causes Semi-Trucks to Flip Over in Massachusetts?

If a truck is struck when an accident happens, this initial impact may cause the vehicle to flip over or on its side, creating additional damage.

Boston, MA – A common scene on highways in Massachusetts and the rest of the country is when semi-trucks flip onto their side and block the roadway. This can be a serious situation that creates large amounts of property damage, serious injuries to drivers and passengers in cars nearby, and even fatalities. There are a few consistent problems that trucks have which tend to result in these kinds of accidents. When an accident happens due to an improper turn or other mistakes by the driver, it is possible that the company that owns the truck may be sued for negligence to pay for any damage that they cause.

Issues with cargo

A load inside of a semi truck should comply with weight limits, as well as being properly secured and balanced. If the load is not balanced properly or it is too heavy, the truck is much more likely to flip over while turning, braking, or making any other sudden movements. There are law enforcement agencies in each state that attempt to monitor these issues at weigh stations, but not all trucks that are too heavy or improperly maintained are always noticed before a truck accident.

Severe weather

If the tires of a large semi truck suddenly hit ice, wet areas on the roads, or have other issues due to snow, wind, or rain, it is possible that the truck will slide and flip on its side. Truckers should attempt to drive slowly or take breaks when necessary if there are going to be issues with visibility or handling the truck properly. Even something as sudden as gusts of high speed winds have been known to cause trucks to flip.

Turning issues

Making a turn in a semi truck can be much more difficult than the same maneuver inside of a standard sized car. This is because commercial trucks are heavier, taller, and have other issues with size and weight that can affect the turning radius. Making a small mistake on the turn can cause the driver to get stuck or have other problems such as the vehicle flipping over. Turns also need to be made more slowly in large trucks, otherwise it is possible that the driver will lose control during the turn.

Impacts from other vehicles

If a truck is struck when an accident happens, this initial impact may cause the vehicle to flip over or on its side, creating additional damage. Unfortunately, once the collision has put the vehicles in motion, there is little the driver can do to control how the accident will play out.

Getting advice after a truck crash

