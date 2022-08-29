What Constitutes a “Hostile Work Environment” in San Diego?

A hostile work environment can take many forms.

Every worker in San Diego deserves a safe, comfortable, and respectful workplace. Unfortunately, this is not always the case. The most important thing to understand is that you don’t have to simply sit back and accept a hostile workplace if you are experiencing misconduct firsthand. You can stand up, be heard, and take legal action against your employer. But before you do this, you’ll need to determine what actually constitutes a hostile work environment in the first place.

While internet research is always a positive first step, you also consider getting in touch with a qualified, experienced sexual harassment attorney in California. These legal professionals can not only explain how a sexual harassment lawsuit works, but they can also help you file a lawsuit and hold your employer accountable. With their help, you can gather evidence, negotiate for a settlement, and navigate the trial process if necessary.

What Is a hostile Workplace Anyway?

There are two possible foundations for a sexual harassment lawsuit. Either you claim that you’re dealing with “quid pro quo” sexual harassment, or you claim that you’re dealing with a “hostile work environment.” For the purpose of this article, let’s focus solely on the latter.

A hostile work environment can take many forms. Contrary to popular opinion, harassment doesn’t need to be consistent and regular to constitute a hostile work environment. A workplace could be deemed hostile due to a single instance of sexual harassment. That being said, lawsuits filed due to a hostile work environment are almost always the result of continued harassment.

A key component of this environment is the fact that your employer does nothing to address the issues. You may have reported it more than once with no action taken. Another key aspect of a hostile work environment is that it affects your ability to do your job. For example, you may dread going to work because of the sexual harassment you’re experiencing, and you may make excuses to stay home.

Proving that You’re Dealing with a Hostile Workplace

Proving sexual harassment can be difficult, as it’s often your word against theirs. It’s important to complain to your supervisor and file written reports. If you file these written reports and make copies, you can use this evidence in a trial to prove that the harassment was legitimate and ongoing.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching the San Diego area for a qualified, experienced sexual harassment attorney, you should know that there is a multitude of legal professionals waiting to assist you. When you’re dealing with workplace sexual harassment, it’s easy to feel alone and discouraged. This is why it’s so important to team up with a qualified attorney, the EEOC, and anyone else who might be able to help you get through this. You’re not alone. Reach out and book your consultation with an attorney today.