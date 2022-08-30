What Damages Can You Recover in a Personal Injury Suit in Douglasville, GA?

You can also claim compensation for the costs to repair or replace your damaged car if you were in a road accident.

Douglassville, GA – Most personal injury claims in Georgia are related to motor vehicle accidents. In 2020, for instance, there were 331,795 road accidents in Georgia. 1,783 people were killed in those crashes, which makes Georgia the fourth deadliest state for car accidents. Another 125,000 people were injured in road accidents the same year. However, many people are injured every year in accidents that have nothing to do with traffic. Slip and falls, medical malpractice, defective products or nursing home abuse can cause a lot of injuries, some of them quite terrible. Recovering damages is never easy for the simple fact that insurance companies hate the idea of paying money, especially large sums one may claim after sustaining catastrophic injuries. If you want to make sure you get the settlement you deserve, it’s best to look up a reliable personal injury lawyer in Douglasville, GA before taking any action. This is vital because you need to know how much your claim is worth before talking to an insurance adjuster.

What type of damages can you recover after an accident?

If you read the news, you may hear of 6 or 7-figure settlements for a personal injury claim, but the value of your claim depends on the severity of your injuries. You can recover compensatory damages and, in certain cases, punitive damages.

Compensatory damages are of two types, economic and non-economic.

Economic damages are meant to compensate you for your financial losses. First of all, your lawyer will look at your medical bills, the cost of medical equipment you might need at home and necessary home alterations, such as ramps or handrails. If you will require physical therapy and rehabilitation programs, those need to be covered as well. You can also get damages for your lost wages, past and future, as you may be left with a disability that won’t allow you to return to your old job any time soon.

You can also claim compensation for the costs to repair or replace your damaged car if you were in a road accident.

Non-economic damages are more difficult to evaluate and it takes a skilled accident lawyer to put a price on the pain and suffering caused by your injuries. You can claim damages both for your physical and your mental pain. It’s not just the daily struggle of someone trying to recover from a severe trauma, but also the mental anguish caused by missing out on your favorite activities. You can claim damages for loss of enjoyment if you cannot play with your kids anymore or you have to give up your hobbies.

In Georgia, there are no caps on compensatory damages so if your lawyer builds a strong case you can get a considerable amount of money. However, keep in mind that if your case goes to trial the judge will try to keep the damages within reasonable limits.

When can I get punitive damages?

Punitive damages are meant to punish a certain conduct and dissuade others from doing the same. Generally, in Georgia you can get punitive damages following a DUI accident, a hit and run case or in certain defective products or medical malpractice cases. Under Georgia law, in most cases, punitive damages are capped at $250,000.