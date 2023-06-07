What Determines the Size of a Tax Refund in Colorado Springs?

A refund comes from the fact that there was too much taken out based on things like the person’s filing status, any relevant deductions, credits available, and the person’s actual tax burden after they have filed.

Colorado Springs, CO – A tax refund is probably the only thing about tax season that most people look forward to. For individual workers who have been losing money out of their paychecks to taxes all year, there is the possibility that they can get a check back after filing. However, whether any person receives a tax refund depends on several things such as the amount of money withheld from their checks for the tax year, and whether there are prior outstanding debts to the IRS. Lawyers can provide tax advice to those who have serious concerns about following the tax code or any outstanding problems with the IRS.

Factors considered for a refund

Each paycheck that a person receives will have money taken out for federal taxes, as well as other mandatory deductions such as social security. However, these amounts are estimates, and they usually do not add up to exactly the amount that the person owes the government. They may need to pay more or get some of their money back once taxes are filed. A refund comes from the fact that there was too much taken out based on things like the person’s filing status, any relevant deductions, credits available, and the person’s actual tax burden after they have filed. Colorado Springs tax lawyers or other tax professionals can provide advice while a person is doing their taxes to let them know what kinds of expenses can be used as deductions to increase the chances of getting a larger refund.

Changing withholding status

If someone wants to get more money back annually after filing their taxes, they can change their W-4 status for more money to be withheld for taxes. For many people, this is generally not a good option as they would rather have the money to spend throughout the year to use as needed, and there is no extra benefit to getting the cash in a refund versus in normal paychecks. Colorado tax lawyers will generally advise the person to look for deductions and credits instead.

Looking for deductions

There are a number of legitimate things that can be deducted from taxes, and those who want a large refund should work with their accountant or tax lawyers throughout the year to keep careful records and take note of all of the things they buy that are related to work or business. This is especially true if the person makes many purchases that are necessary to do their job. Estate planning lawyers can also help those who get large refunds set up investments that generate wealth for their estate or family.

Meeting with a local lawyer

