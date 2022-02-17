What Do I Do if My Boss is Sexually Harassing Me?

In some cases, victims may be reluctant to file reports. This may be because your boss represents the top of the company’s hierarchy.

No one should have to deal with a sexually abusive boss, no matter how much they’re being paid. People in Boston have the right to earn an honest living without being subjected to unbearable harassment, and the legal system in the United States protects you against this mistreatment. But what exactly should you do if your boss is sexually harassing you? How can you deal with this situation in the most efficient way possible?

Your firs t step should always be to get in touch with one of many sexual harassment lawyers near you. There is no shortage of Boston sexual harassment lawyers, and these attorneys can help you fight for your rights in an efficient, confident manner. Although you might not be sure what to do when you experience this mistreatment, your lawyer can guide you in the right direction. Once you book a consultation with one of these lawyers, it becomes much easier to move forward.

Report the Incident Immediately

The first thing you should do (other than get in touch with an attorney) is to file a report of the harassment immediately1. You need to create written evidence that the harassment actually took place. Ideally, you should submit a written report (dated and signed) to your HR department with as many details as possible. Your employer will then be legally obliged to take the incident(s) seriously and investigate the matter further.

After you file a report, the ball is essentially in your employer’s court. They can’t fire you, as this constitutes retaliation (which is illegal). They are also obliged to take the matter seriously and issue a statement acknowledging that they have received your report. After filing your report, you should insist that all communications are in writing. This ensures that you have adequate evidence as the investigation progresses and you face a potential trial.

Contact the EEOC

In some cases, victims may be reluctant to file reports. This may be because your boss represents the top of the company’s hierarchy. As useless as it might seem, you should still file the report. Once again, you need to create written evidence that you actually complained about the harassment. Without this report, your boss might claim that they were never made aware of your discomfort.

Remember, you can always contact the EEOC2 if your company is not taking your reports seriously. This is a government organization that investigates instances of workplace harassment, and they can help you hold your boss accountable for their misconduct.

Where Can I Find a Massachusetts Harassment Lawyer Near Me?

If you’ve been searching for Massachusetts sexual harassment lawyers, there are many legal professionals waiting to assist you. As soon as you get in touch with one of these attorneys, you can begin striving for positive results in an efficient manner. The worst thing you can do is simply sit back and allow the harassment to continue. Know that you have rights as an American worker, and you are fully entitled to hold negligent individuals accountable for their unacceptable behavior. Get in touch with an attorney near you and start striving for justice today.

Sources: