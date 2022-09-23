What Does a Property Lawyer Do?

In addition, it’s also worth mentioning that in many situations, a lawyer must be present at closing according to local laws.

If you’re buying or selling property for the first time, you might be wondering what a real estate lawyer actually does. Do you really need help from one of these legal professionals? What happens if you try to navigate this process by yourself? These are all valid questions, but the truth is that a real estate lawyer is pretty much essential. That being said, real estate lawyers are not created equal, and you will need to select one who is qualified and experienced.

The best way to learn more about the role of a real estate lawyer is to book a consultation. This is a face-to-face meeting with a lawyer, during which you can ask as many questions as you’d like. You can also phone a prospective real estate lawyer in Denver to inquire about their services and what exactly they can provide. After you make contact with a lawyer, you can figure out your next steps with more confidence.

A Real Estate Attorney Represents Your Best Interests

To summarize, a real estate attorney is there to serve your best interests1. Real estate agents can also represent you, but they might be primarily concerned with “closing the deal” and getting their commission. On the other hand, a lawyer watches out for red flags, helping you avoid problematic legal situations and non-viable transactions.

For example, a real estate agent may want you to purchase a property quickly so that they can receive their commission, but your real estate lawyer might spot an issue with the property and bring it to your attention. These issues may include:

Liens

Title disputes

Insurance issues

Lawsuits within the strata

Real Estate Lawyers May Be Required By Law

In addition, it’s also worth mentioning that in many situations, a lawyer must be present at closing according to local laws2. This means that you really don’t have a choice, and hiring a lawyer is the best way to handle your transaction in a legal and proper manner. Closing is especially important because this deal must be legally binding and in your best interests.

Where Can I Find a Colorado Real Estate Lawyer Near Me?

If you’ve been searching the Denver area for a qualified, experienced real estate attorney, look no further than Semler & Associates, P.C. Over the years, we have helped many buyers and sellers handle real estate transactions with a sense of ease and efficiency. We know that you might have many questions about this process – especially if you’re new to the market. Book your consultation today, and we can provide you with all the information you need before assisting you with your upcoming transaction.

