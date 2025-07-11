What Every Lawyer (and Client) Should Know About Commercial Motor Vehicle Claims

Every time we hold a negligent company accountable, we send a message that safety matters.

When I first started handling truck accident cases, I thought they’d be just like any other car wreck. I couldn’t have been more wrong. Over the years—on both sides of the courtroom—I’ve learned that commercial motor vehicle (CMV) claims are in a league of their own. If you’re a lawyer thinking about taking on a trucking case, or a client wondering what makes these claims so different, let me share some hard-earned insights from the field.

Why Trucking Cases Aren’t Just “Big Car Wrecks”

I’ve been in this business long enough to know that every case is unique. But trucking cases? They’re on another level. Here’s why:

The Stakes Are Higher: When a fully loaded tractor-trailer weighing 80,000 pounds collides with a family car, the results are often catastrophic. I’ve seen lives changed in an instant. The damages are bigger, and so are the legal battles.

The Rules Are Different: Trucking companies and drivers have to follow a thick book of federal regulations—the FMCSRs (Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations). If you don’t know these rules inside and out, you’re already behind.

Evidence Disappears Fast: I can’t count the number of times I’ve seen crucial evidence—like black box data or driver logs—vanish within days of a crash. That’s why, in my practice, we send out preservation letters immediately. Time is not on your side.

There’s Usually More Than One Defendant: It’s rarely just the driver. The trucking company, the broker, the shipper, the loader, the maintenance crew—they can all play a role. I dig deep to find every responsible party, because that’s what my clients deserve.

What Makes a Good Trucking Case?

People ask me all the time: “Alex, what makes a trucking case strong?” Here’s what I look for:

Clear Violations: Did the driver break the hours-of-service rules? Was the truck overloaded? Did the company ignore maintenance? I’ve found that proving a violation of the FMCSRs can make all the difference.

Serious Injuries: Because of the size and weight of these vehicles, injuries are often severe—spinal injuries, traumatic brain injuries, or worse. These aren’t cases for quick settlements.

Good Evidence: The best cases have solid evidence—photos, electronic data, witness statements, and expert analysis. I always tell clients: the more information we have, the better.

How I Approach These Cases

Every time I get a call about a truck crash, I treat it like a race against the clock. Here’s my playbook:

Preserve Everything: I send out preservation letters to the trucking company, the driver, and anyone else involved. I want driver logs, maintenance records, black box data, and even dash cam footage. Get the Right Experts: Accident reconstructionists, medical experts, trucking industry insiders—I work with the best. Their testimony can turn a case around. Dig Into the Regulations: I comb through the FMCSRs and the company’s own policies. If there’s a pattern of cutting corners, I’ll find it. Tell My Client’s Story: At the end of the day, these cases are about people. I make sure the jury sees my client as a person—not just a number on a page.

Lessons Learned (The Hard Way)

I’ve learned a few things the hard way. Here are some truths I wish every lawyer knew before taking a trucking case:

Don’t Go It Alone: These cases are expensive and complex. If you’re new to trucking litigation, partner with someone who’s been there. I’ve co-counseled with lawyers across the state, and together we’ve made a real difference for our clients.

Act Fast: Evidence disappears. Witnesses forget. The sooner you act, the better your chances.

Know the Rules: If you don’t know the FMCSRs, learn them—or find someone who does. The defense will.

Partnering With a Commercial Vehicle Accident Attorney

People sometimes ask me why I focus on trucking cases. The answer’s simple: I want to make the roads safer for everyone. Every time we hold a negligent company accountable, we send a message that safety matters. That’s something I can be proud of.

If you’re a lawyer with a trucking case on your desk, or a client who’s been hurt in a truck crash, know this: you don’t have to go it alone. These cases are tough, but with the right approach—and the right team—you can get justice.

As a trusted truck accident attorney, my firm regularly co-counsels with other lawyers and offers referral arrangements in compliance with state bar rules. If you have a trucking case and want to maximize its value—and your client’s recovery—don’t hesitate to reach out.