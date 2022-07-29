What Evidence Might I Need in an Albuquerque Personal Injury Lawsuit?

If you slipped and fell in some kind of store or private premise, surveillance footage can help you prove certain facts.

A successful personal injury lawsuit hinges on strong evidence. Without evidence, it’s simply your word against theirs, and you won’t get very far with your lawsuit. More importantly, you won’t receive very much in the way of a settlement, which means you’ll struggle to pay for medical expenses, missed wages, emotional distress, and a range of other legitimate damages. But how exactly do you collect evidence in a personal injury lawsuit? What kind of evidence might you need?

These questions are probably best left answered by qualified accident attorneys in New Mexico. When you book a consultation with one of these lawyers, you can ask as many questions as you like and receive plenty of personalized advice. In contrast, internet research often only provides vague, open-ended answers that do not apply to your unique situation. The sooner you book your consultation with a personal injury attorney, the sooner you can begin collecting evidence and pursuing a fair, adequate settlement.

Police Reports

First of all, you might want to determine whether any police reports have been filed in connection to your accident. This is especially common in the case of a car accident, as police are usually quick on the scene. If your accident was caused by a drunk driver, the police report will contain breathalyzer results and notes from field sobriety tests. This can help you establish negligence. Police reports may also contain dates, times, and other details that help you establish the facts.

Surveillance Footage

If you slipped and fell in some kind of store or private premise, surveillance footage can help you prove certain facts1. For example, surveillance footage may show that a spill was left unaddressed for a long period before you slipped on it. Surveillance footage may also be useful in car accidents, as there are now plenty of cameras on most major streets.

Medical Records

Last but not least, your medical records can be instrumental as you pursue compensation for your injuries2. This vital form of evidence is so important that you will not receive a settlement without it. This is why it’s so important to get the treatment you need immediately after an accident – even if you have concerns about how you’re going to pay for it. Remember, a settlement can compensate you for medical expenses.

Where Can I Find an Attorney Near Me?

If you’ve been searching the Albuquerque area for a qualified, experienced personal injury attorney, look no further than The Crecca Law Firm. Over the years, we have assisted numerous injured plaintiffs in the New Mexico area, and we understand how crucial it is to find solid evidence for your personal injury lawsuit. Reach out today, and we can immediately start implementing an effective action plan, thereby guiding you towards the settlement you need and deserve.

