What Forms Can Workplace Sexual Harassment Take in Colorado Springs?

Many workers experience various kinds of unfair treatment while they are on the job. Sexual harassment is a specific type of mistreatment that is based on the victim’s gender or sex, and various parties can be responsible for this type of illegal behavior. There are a handful of scenarios that result in harassment that is serious enough to result in legal action. It is helpful for workers to get an overview of the specific ways that they may be able to bring a lawsuit with the assistance of sexual harassment lawyers.

Abuses of authority

One of the most well-known types of sexual harassment is when a supervisor or manager conditions certain benefits on sexual acts. This can include asking for sexual favors in order to keep a position and avoid termination, withholding benefits unless the victim performs sexual acts, or even engaging in these behaviors as a condition of accepting an employment offer. All of these situations are illegal, and these kinds of abuses of authority are some of the most serious kinds of sexual harassment. Colorado sexual harassment lawyers bring lawsuits against companies that allow these kinds of situations to occur.

Hostile work environments

Sexual harassment laws also protect those who are consistently mistreated, as long as the mistreatment is discriminatory and based on the worker’s gender. It does not matter whether the harassment comes from other coworkers, customers, or anyone else, the employee has the right to a safe work environment. Once the level of disruption from the mistreatment rises to the level where any reasonable person in the same situation would not be able to work as normal, this is considered sexual harassment due to a hostile work environment. Colorado Springs sexual harassment lawyers can offer specific advice to anyone who is having workplace problems such as a hostile work environment or sexual advances from their boss.

Remedies available to workers

Civil lawsuits are usually brought for the purposes of receiving compensation. The costs associated with being a victim of sexual harassment often include things like seeking new employment with a comparable salary, losing income and wages, or getting treatment and counseling for the psychological damage caused by an episode of poor treatment. However, in sexual harassment cases the specific amount of damages available is limited based on the size of the employer. The damage caps in sexual harassment cases allow for larger amounts of compensation for lawsuits against workplaces that have hundreds of employees.

Additional help from a licensed attorney

