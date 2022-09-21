What Happens During an Accident Investigation in York County?

One of the main ways that an accident report is helpful is that it helps anyone who wants to bring an injury lawsuit at a later time.

York County, SC – When there is a response to an accident scene from local police officers or a fire department, there are certain steps that need to be taken to preserve evidence and determine what happened. These individuals will conduct their investigation and create a formal report that details their findings. It is also possible that much of this same information will be crucial if an injury lawsuit is filed at a later time.

Basic information

All accident reports need to list what vehicles were involved, where the incident happened, the time of day, any people who were involved, and other general pieces of information such as the road conditions. This will help create a distinct record of the particular accident and distinguish it from others in the same area.

Witness interviews

The people who were in the vehicles, the drivers, and any witnesses who happened to be nearby may be asked to give statements regarding what they say. The combination of all of these different pieces of testimony can help the investigators come up with a narrative of what was happening in the moments before the crash, how the accident started, and who may have been at fault.

Vehicle damage

The investigators will recount the damage to any of the vehicles involved. This may also be verified at a later time by an insurance adjuster if a claim is filed under the driver’s collision insurance policy. The type of damage found may also show how fast the drivers were going and the positioning of the vehicles.

Serious incidents and the federal government

Sometimes, a collision involves large commercial vehicles or there is a significant amount of property damage and fatalities. The federal government may get involved in the investigation through the National Transportation Safety Board. Things like accidents with hazardous materials, railway accidents, and pipeline incidents are common reasons why this agency will be involved, as they often have more resources to dedicate to larger investigations than local governments in South Carolina.

The purpose of the accident report

One of the main ways that an accident report is helpful is that it helps anyone who wants to bring an injury lawsuit at a later time. This is one of the most crucial pieces of evidence for a lawsuit and settlement negotiations because it contains third party statements and objective information about how the crash happened. This can help determine fault and verify the severity of the plaintiff’s losses.

More information from a local accident attorney

There are accident lawyers who are available to help with the process of a filing lawsuit and receiving compensation in York County. The Clekis Law Firm assists local clients who have been injured.