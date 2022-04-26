What Happens During Sexual Harassment Investigations in Minneapolis?

Based on the details of the complaint, it is possible that there can be communications such as emails or text messages that are relevant to the allegations of harassment.

Minneapolis, MN – Most workplaces take a proactive stance on sexual harassment to avoid lawsuits and other forms of liability and negative publicity. These employers usually have procedures in place to receive complaints about harassment, and then try to investigate them as thoroughly as possible. Ideally, there will be a resolution after the company goes through all of the steps of its investigation and the worker can return to their normal business routine. However, in some cases further action may be required, and Minneapolis sexual harassment lawyers can assist the victim.

The complaint

Most sexual harassment investigations start by the worker formally notifying the appropriate person or department at their company. The complaint should give basic facts about who was involved in the incident, when and where it happened, as well as any other important details. Employers should accept the allegations of the complaint as true and attempt to find out what happened, as well as provide a resolution through their investigation and measures taken afterward.

Interviews

The people who were involved in the incident may be interviewed individually and asked important questions regarding the harassing behavior. There may also be third party witnesses, and in some cases a third party may have even reported the harassment on a coworker’s behalf. This can help the employer determine the nature of the conduct that caused the complaint, as well as other important details that may be relevant if the employer needs to take disciplinary actions.

Gathering documentation and evidence

Based on the details of the complaint, it is possible that there can be communications such as emails or text messages that are relevant to the allegations of harassment. There may also be tangible documentation of the behavior in question, such as video surveillance, testimony of other witnesses, or pictures. The victim may be able to provide some of this information, but the employer should also review their own records to see if they can find any kind of concrete evidence that assists with the investigation.

When is legal action required?

Most times when an employer fails to resolve a situation or seems indifferent, the worker should get assistance from sexual harassment lawyers. The victim can attempt to seek damages for things like expenses associated with finding new employment if they had to leave their former position, or even the costs of therapy or counseling if there was any psychological trauma caused by the mistreatment. In lawsuits filed by Minnesota sexual harassment lawyers, compensation is limited through damage caps that are based on the size of the employer, with larger employers potentially have to pay greater amounts.

More information about sexual harassment lawsuits

