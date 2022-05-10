What Happens if My DUI Crash Lawsuit Goes to Trial?

The trial itself is a complex process, but your attorneys will handle much of the “heavy lifting” on your behalf.

In case you’re not aware, it’s actually quite rare for a personal injury lawsuit to go to trial. This is because both parties generally prefer to settle out of court, providing plaintiffs with considerable financial compensation for their damages. Since defendants do not have to endure an expensive, lengthy trial, this is generally considered a “win-win” for everyone involved – including the insurance companies. But in a few very rare cases, plaintiffs are left with no other option but to pursue a trial. So what happens in this situation?

If you've been injured by a drunk driver, your first move should always be to get in touch with a personal injury attorney. These legal professionals can assess your unique situation during a consultation and answer any questions you might have. This can provide you with greater confidence as you move forward – whether you're pursuing a settlement or you've been forced to choose a trial. Due to the statute of limitations, it's best to get in touch with a lawyer as soon as possible.

The Pre-Trial Phase

The trial begins with a “pre-trial phase.” This involves discovery, a crucial part of the overall process1. During discovery, both sides will have a chance to gather as much information as possible. This process follows very strict rules, and both sides must share certain information with each other. This ensures that there are no surprises going into the trial, and it allows both parties to strive for the best possible results. Neither side is allowed to conceal information from the other. You may be asked to give a deposition during the discovery phase, which is essentially an interview conducted under oath.

The Trial

The trial itself is a complex process, but your attorneys will handle much of the “heavy lifting” on your behalf. They will represent you, call upon witnesses that can support your claims, present evidence, and cross-examine any witnesses called upon by the defense.

The Jury Makes its Decision

At the end of the trial, the jury will decide how much money you’ll receive2. There is always an unpredictable thing, as you never know what average people will think about your situation. Sometimes, they award you with much more money than you would have received in a settlement. Sometimes, you receive less.

Where Can I Find an Attorney?

If your lawsuit goes to trial, you can depend on a lawyer to represent you in a highly efficient manner, helping you strive for compensation that is fair and adequate.

