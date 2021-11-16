What if Multiple Drivers Caused My Accident in Mississippi?

If multiple drivers are to blame for your accident, you are fully entitled to hold them all accountable.

If you’re familiar with the roads in Mississippi, you know that anything can happen. A wide range of different factors can cause a crash. These include driver error, distractions, the quality of the road, intoxication, speeding, and so on. In addition, there might have been multiple instances of negligence from different individuals that ultimately caused the accident. If you’ve been injured in a car accident and you believe that multiple people are to blame, it can be a little overwhelming. However, it’s important to remember that although this situation is more complex than a two-vehicle accident in Mississippi, it can be resolved efficiently.

The best way to resolve this situation is to enlist the help of a qualified, experienced personal injury attorney in Jackson, Mississippi. An experienced accident attorney has seen it all, and they will be familiar with how to proceed if more than one driver is responsible for your injury. Although this can be a complex process, your attorney can hold multiple parties accountable and recover the necessary settlement to deal with your injuries. In addition to helping you pay for medical expenses, your settlement can also cover missed wages, emotional distress, and a range of other potential damages.

Mississippi’s Comparative Negligence Laws

In Mississippi, negligence can be “shared” and “comparative.” This means that multiple individuals may be held accountable for causing a crash. This also means that the degree to which they caused the crash will be considered. For example, a semi-truck might have been speeding at the time of the accident, and another vehicle might have been trying to overtake the semi-truck in the slow lane. Both of these parties could be held partially accountable for causing an accident that injures you. Note that you yourself can also be held partially liable under this system.

Ghost Cars and Chain Reactions

Calculating liability can be difficult when there are multiple vehicles involved. Guilty parties may claim that a so-called “ghost car” played a role in causing the accident. This mysterious other vehicle is often a fabrication, but sometimes third parties do in fact cause accidents before speeding off into the distance.

For example, a driver might have swerved wildly in order to avoid another vehicle that was driving into oncoming traffic. This might have caused an accident, and the negligent driver might have simply continued along the road without stopping. Chain reactions can also pose a challenge since the initial impact can cause other cars to hit the cars in front of them, and so on.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching Jackson, Mississippi for a qualified, experienced accident attorney, look no further than Heilman Law Group, P.A. We have helped numerous injury victims over the years, and we are committed to helping you receive the settlement you need and deserve. If multiple drivers are to blame for your accident, you are fully entitled to hold them all accountable. Reach out today, book your consultation, and we can help you do just that.