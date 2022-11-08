What Information is Included in an Employment Contract in Missouri?

The employer should clearly define exactly what the worker will do, how they will work, how they are compensated, and their expectations related to their performance within a certain position.

Kansas City, MO – Employment contracts are an important way for employers to establish certain terms with their workers. However, for an employment contract to function as intended and set terms of the employment relationship, there is certain information that must be contained in the document. Breaching the terms will also have consequences for the worker and their employer, such as lawsuits. Anyone who needs assistance with drafting or reviewing a contract should get in touch with a labor attorney in Missouri to ask specific questions and talk about their goals.

Issues related to timing and length of employment

Some employees are given contracts that last for a term of a certain amount of months or years. This is common among temporary and contract workers, as well as in certain highly paid professions like athletes who play for sports franchises. Usually, at the end of the term, the parties can choose to either renew the contract for another term, or go their separate ways.

Non-disclosure agreements

It is common for employers to make certain workers sign a non-disclosure agreement as a condition of their employment. This is generally done to protect things like trade secrets, proprietary information, and keep competitors from getting an unfair advantage by having the person disclose other important types of info. Violations of non-disclosure agreements can result in lawsuits for lost profits tied to the disclosure, as well as termination of the worker’s position.

Job duties and position

The employer should clearly define exactly what the worker will do, how they will work, how they are compensated, and their expectations related to their performance within a certain position. The employer may also choose to place certain limitations on what the worker can do for the company. Both parties should have clear expectations based on these terms and the information contained related to the worker’s duties.

Policies related to paid time off and other benefits

Companies are allowed to adopt their own policies with regard to paid time off and benefits, as long as they comply with state law and other labor regulations. Depending on the position, the person may have a certain allotted time off, paid holidays, and they may be eligible for benefits such as health insurance. If the employer formally puts these benefits in writing, they must honor them during the course of the worker’s job at the company.

More information about labor laws in Missouri

