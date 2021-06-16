What is a Topic an Attorney Can Blog about to Land More Cases?

One concern a potential client might have when hiring a lawyer is how a law firm stays organized. ~ Adam Korbl, iFax

To help you land more cases, we asked blog writers and business leaders this question for their best blog topics. From confidentiality and management to firm specializations, there are several blog topics an attorney can blog about to land more cases.

Here are eight topics an attorney can blog about to land more cases:

Discuss Case Confidentiality and Management

One concern a potential client might have when hiring a lawyer is how a law firm stays organized. With all the different cases that a law firm might be managing, how a client’s legal documents will be organized so that hourly rates aren’t spent managing and finding documents should be top of mind. An attorney may consider blogging about their approach to case management and share their solution to legal document management. Not only will this transparent approach help answer a client’s concern, but it may also help communicate how an attorney keeps cases confidential among staff members.

Adam Korbl, iFax

Explain the Process for Legal Novices

For any client who’s never been through the legal process, they may be wondering what the entire process actually looks like. They may have a general idea of what to expect, but the process can be intimidating regardless. An attorney may want to create a blog that breaks down the process from start to finish, including any additional steps their law firm takes specifically to help their clients. Having this resource before entering the legal system can calm a client’s nerves and provide them with a better understanding of what to look for in an attorney. Discussing the specific actions their law firm takes for their clients will show the dedication and passion the attorneys bring to every single case.

Beth Baranski, Markitors

Geographically Specific Issues

The law varies in each state, which is why blogging about geographically specific issues can add value for readers. For example, as a Washington-based practice we’ve published articles about topics like Washington’s Three Strikes Law and Washington Statute of Limitations for Personal Injury. Not only does geographically centered content help position a practice as a thought leader, but these articles can also help attract new clients through organic search.

Court Will, Will & Will

Detail Plans to Help with Car Accident Injuries

Enduring the pain of a back or neck injury from a car accident is no small burden. The physical consequences of the accident can cause discomfort, numbness, muscle spasms, and, in some cases, short- or long-term disability. As a personal injury attorney in Huntsville, Alabama, we have created content around specific back or neck injuries people may experience after a motor vehicle accident due to another driver’s negligence or recklessness. Our content is informative, gives detailed plans of actions on how to move forward after a wreck, and how our team of attorneys can help their case.

Hunter Garnett, Warren and Simpson

Describe the Purpose of Depositions

Our text-predicting and grammar-correcting software helps increase speed and accuracy when typing deposition transcripts and documentation, but most people have no idea what many legal terms mean. Attorneys can blog about common legal processes, such as depositions, that may be foreign to the general public. A common citizen may not be aware that depositions generally take place in a lawyer’s office and are recorded and transcribed before a case goes to court. By offering consultative content for someone who is likely going through that legal proceeding and adding a call to action in the blog, the likelihood of that reader’s conversion rises.

Guy Katabi, Lightkey

Address Property Management Conflicts

All over the world, disputes often arise between landlords and tenants. These two groups are always looking for answers on how to protect their rights from abuse by the other. Blogging about landlord and tenant issues will set you out as an authority in that area. When your articles reach hundreds or thousands of landlords and tenants, some of them will come knocking at your door.

Nonyerem Ibiam, Law Truly

Weigh in on Frequently Asked Questions

Depending on the field of expertise, in general, a lawyer can gain much mileage from capitalizing off of frequently asked questions. To start, one can base it on their own FAQ from their website and elaborate on each topic. What inevitably happens is that one question breeds another. Before you know it, you will have lots of material to work with. Furthermore, adhering to the feedback clients give and questions often asked in consultation can provide more content to work with. The market is flooded with attorneys. However, by showcasing your knowledge, articulating your vantage points, and honing in on your niche, you can separate yourself from the herd and capitalize on the impact it will have on your target audience.

John Berry, Berry Law

Introduce Your Firm’s Specializations

An attorney should always blog about their practice areas. It is a great way to educate the general public, and when people find that they are in need of an attorney, they will remember the knowledgeable firm who wrote the blog post. But arguably, the most important reason to blog about your practice areas is for SEO benefit. The more content you have on your site with those keywords, the more likely SEO will pick up your site for people searching for legal tips and a law firm. For example, we do a lot of personal injury law. So, we write blog posts on different situations that come up in personal injury: injuries that arise on the job, injuries that occur with customers and accidents between citizens. Each of these common situations could be their own blog post, and quite frankly, probably more than one post.

Seth Price, Price Benowitz LLP

