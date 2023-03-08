What Is a Truck Accident Lawyer?

Truck accident lawyers are there to make your life as easy as possible post-accident.

There are several different types of lawyers out there. From personal injury lawyers to divorce lawyers and everything in between, there’s a lawyer for almost everything, including truck accidents.

If you find yourself in a truck accident, hiring a lawyer, like these Cape Girardeau truck accident lawyers, can help you navigate the waters of getting compensation and any legal issues that might arise. Fighting a compensation claim without a lawyer can be extremely stressful. Therefore, it is crucial that you find a lawyer that best understands your situation.

What Do Truck Accident Lawyers Do?

A truck accident lawyer is someone who specializes in working with those involved in truck accidents. Generally, they help people who find themselves in accidents with semi-trucks and other commercial trucks that are far larger than your average car or truck.

When it comes to dealing with the aftermath of a truck accident, it can be tedious and far different than if you were dealing with a regular car accident. Truck accident lawyers have knowledge about commercial vehicle laws and regulations better than other attorneys.

They’ll be able to help you navigate the waters of dealing with your insurance company and will work with the company of the truck driver who was involved in the accident, so you have less on your shoulders.

Truck Accident Statistics

While no one wakes up in the morning thinking that they will end up in a truck accident, it happens far more often than you might think. Truck accidents can involve vehicles like semi-trucks, single-unit trucks, box trucks, and any other commercial vehicle.

According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), in 2020, there were more than 144,000 truck accidents across the United States. Of those 144,000 truck accidents, more than 4,000 people died in the accident or from injuries afterward. Of those 144,000 accidents, more than 115,000 people were injured in some capacity.

Of the 4,114 people who lost their lives in truck accidents in 2020, more than 65% of the deaths were other drivers and not truck drivers. It’s far more common for people outside of the truck to be injured in these accidents due to the sheer size of the trucks compared to standard cars.

Why You Should Hire a Truck Accident Lawyer

No matter how severe the accident is, if you’re in a collision with a truck, you should always consider hiring a truck accident lawyer. They’re there to help you navigate dealing with your insurance and potentially getting the compensation you need. Here are a few reasons why you should hire a truck accident lawyer:

They’ll help gather evidence for your claim

They can deal with your insurance company on your behalf

Hiring a truck accident attorney will alleviate some of your stress caused by the accident

If necessary, they’ll fight for what you deserve in court

They can provide guidance and advice specific to your situation

Most people would agree that you should always hire a truck accident lawyer, no matter how minor the accident is.

If you’re not sure hiring a truck accident attorney is something you should do, you can reach out to ones local to you. Most law firms offer free consultations, and you can use that to see if hiring one will benefit your situation.

Final Thoughts

If you’re ever in a collision with a commercial truck, hiring an attorney is a good idea. Sure, you can hire a regular car accident attorney, but truck accident attorneys exist for a reason. They have specific knowledge about truck accidents and commercial rules and regulations that can help you with your case.

