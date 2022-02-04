What is Considered Harassment by an Employer?

Quid pro quo sexual harassment can be summed up as “you scratch my back, I’ll scratch yours.”

If you’re running a business, it can be difficult to keep up with the latest definitions of harassment. Several decades ago, no one would have batted an eye if an employee made a misogynist joke or offhand sexual remarks about another worker. Today, these acts are viewed much more seriously. Indeed, they are illegal. So what does this mean for you as an employer? When can you be sued for sexual harassment in Texas, and how can you avoid legal consequences in the best possible way?

Your first step should be to get in touch with a qualified, experienced sexual harassment defense attorney near me. With their help, you can strive to understand the legal ramifications of any incidents at your workplace. Once you know what you’re up against, you can develop effective defense strategies with your attorney and push back in the most efficient way possible. Remember, a sexual harassment lawsuit can destroy your business, so it’s best to get in touch with a defense attorney as soon as possible.

The Definition of Harassment

Harassment can take many forms at the workplace, but it all stems from the Civil Rights Act. This set of laws makes it illegal to discriminate against employees based on their creed, religion, race, identity, sex, and disability status. If you treat employees differently because of these factors, you will likely face an employee harassment lawsuit.

For example, sexual harassment is considered a form of gender-based discrimination. This is because certain genders are targeted by harassers based on things they cannot control. For example, a young woman might be subjected to sexual harassment from her male co-workers or direct employer based on her gender.

Examples of Sexual Harassment

There are two types of sexual harassment you need to watch out for in your workplace:

Quid Pro Quo: Quid pro quo sexual harassment can be summed up as “you scratch my back, I’ll scratch yours.” Someone in a position of power is guilty of quid pro quo sexual harassment when they engage in a relationship with a subservient employee. For example, a direct employer of a waitress might ask her out on a date. The waitress may be reluctant to refuse, fearing that doing so would result in her termination.

Quid pro quo sexual harassment can be summed up as “you scratch my back, I’ll scratch yours.” Someone in a position of power is guilty of quid pro quo sexual harassment when they engage in a relationship with a subservient employee. For example, a direct employer of a waitress might ask her out on a date. The waitress may be reluctant to refuse, fearing that doing so would result in her termination. Hostile Work Environment: This type of sexual harassment includes things like inappropriate sexual jokes, sexual texting, unwanted touching, unwanted comments, body-shaming, distribution of pornography at work, and unwanted sexual interactions of all kinds.

Where Can I Find a Forth Worth Harassment Defense Attorney Near Me?

If you’ve been searching for a qualified, experienced Fort Worth harassment defense attorney near me, there are many legal professionals available to help. With their assistance, you can approach this difficult situation in the most confident, efficient way possible. Book a consultation at your earliest convenience, and you can immediately start to explore a wide range of potential defense strategies.