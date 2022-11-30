What is Considered Verbal Harassment?

For verbal harassment to be illegal, it has to be pervasive in nature. This means that it can’t really be a “one-time” offense.

We all know that things can get a little heated at work, and harsh words are often exchanged in high-stress situations. While this can sometimes be dismissed as normal workplace drama, some verbal harassment is actually illegal. It’s true that words cannot cause physical harm, but they can cause serious psychological trauma and prevent people from doing their jobs. But what is actually considered verbal sexual harassment? When do jokes and remarks cross the line and become illegal?

If you're asking yourself these questions, you probably need to search for sexual harassment lawyers near you. These legal professionals can help you hold your employer accountable for allowing this toxic work environment to fester.

Was the Verbal Harassment Discriminatory?

For verbal harassment to be illegal, it must be discriminatory in nature. This means that the words must target you based on your gender. Under the Civil Rights Act1, sexual harassment is considered gender-based discrimination. You need to ask yourself whether the verbal harassment involved some kind of joke or remark that centered around you being male or female. For example, you might be constantly hearing offensive jokes about women.

Or perhaps you keep overhearing co-workers talking about your private areas, such as your breasts or your bottom. This would constitute verbal sexual harassment. On the other hand, if you overhear employees simply talking about how annoying you are, this would not constitute harassment because the comments are not of a sexual nature.

Did the Verbal Harassment Continue?

For verbal harassment to be illegal, it has to be pervasive in nature. This means that it can’t really be a “one-time” offense, but rather something that continues and shows no sign of stopping, creating what’s known as a “toxic” or hostile workplace2.

Did You Inform Your Employer?

Harassment only really becomes illegal if your employer fails to do anything about it. And in order for them to do something about it, they need to be aware of it. This means that it’s your responsibility to report the verbal harassment to your employer, manager, or HR department as soon as you become aware of it. If they fail to address the issue, then it becomes illegal.

Where Can I Find Georgia Sexual Harassment Lawyers Near Me?

Where Can I Find Georgia Sexual Harassment Lawyers Near Me?

