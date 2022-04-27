What is Employment Sexual Harassment According to the City of Fort Wayne, Indiana? 

Indiana law prohibits any form of sexual harassment in any setting.

According to The City of Fort Wayne1, sexual harassment in the workplace is considered to fall into the following categories:

Making unethical hiring practices based on gender, attractiveness, or sexual identity.

Making unwanted advances to coworkers

Sharing sexually inappropriate at work

Sending suggestive comments, notes, or emails

Stalking coworkers

Displaying inappropriate sexual images or posters in the workplace

Telling inappropriate jokes and sexual gestures

Whistling when a coworker walks by

Making sexual comments about appearance, clothing, or body parts

Inappropriate touching, including pinching, patting, rubbing, or purposefully brushing up against another person

Asking sexual questions, such as questions about someone’s sexual history or their sexual orientation

Although Indiana law doesn’t punish simple teasing, offhand comments, or more casual incidents, they are still frowned upon. Many times, these casual incidents become more frequent and severe, therefore creating a hostile environment at the workplace.

Why sexual harassment in the workplace needs to be handled with care and taken seriously

Indiana law prohibits any form of sexual harassment in any setting. Oftentimes, if left unaddressed, sexual harassment can lead to more severe sexual crimes. Both men and women are vulnerable and susceptible to harassment and can come in many forms. Sexual harassment can be elusive, leaving victims to even question what they have just experienced.

In the case of teenagers, these claims should be taken more seriously because of raging hormones and sensitivities that adults may not feel. A sexual harassment attorney can handle your case.

Sexual harassment or harassment of any kind can occur in many ways. Indiana law prohibits and punishes is extra harsh on incidents of sexual harassment that involve children. In the unfortunate event that anyone experiences sexual harassment in the workplace, it is recommended to do the following:

Bring the incident to the attention of your school advisor, teacher, or campus security.

Report the incident to your employer

Document the incident with your smartphone

Clarify the incident with your parents and seek help

Hire a sexual harassment attorney in your area to assist your legal strategy.

Anyone who witnesses sexual harassment in any way, shape, or form should not ignore the incidents. These incidents should be reported and handled with the utmost respect and care. Help is available! You and your children are entitled to peace of mind and protection from sexual harassment! Contact a skilled sexual harassment lawyer today!

Unfortunately, leaving sexual harassment claims ignored or unaddressed can cause worse emotional turmoil in the future. You may be entitled to compensation and your rights deserve to be represented. In most cases, is it recommended to contact the services of a skilled legal expert in these cases.

