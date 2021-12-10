What is “Humiliation” in Connecticut Sexual Harassment Lawsuits?

Humiliation can be linked to the feeling of losing your job, clearing out your desk, and being told that you’re no longer welcome at the company.

Those who have been sexually harassed in Connecticut can claim many damages in their lawsuits. These lawsuits include economic damages, such as missed wages (on account of being fired for reporting the abuse). But perhaps the most important damages in these lawsuits are non-economic in nature, and they reflect the psychological and emotional impact that this abuse has caused for victims. One of these non-economic damages is “humiliation.” But what exactly is the definition of humiliation, and how might it affect your own lawsuit?

The Definition of Humiliation

In a legal context, the definition of humiliation is actually quite similar to the normal definition you might use in everyday life. A person is said to be humiliated when they feel belittled, disgraced, or made to look foolish. Humiliation can occur during or after the sexual harassment. For example, the act of sexual harassment itself can feel humiliating, but you may also be ridiculed after the incident by your co-workers. They might mock you and claim that you’re making everything up.

When Can You Claim Humiliation?

Because sexual harassment is inherently humiliating and belittling, anyone who experiences this abuse can claim humiliation as a legitimate damage in their lawsuit. It’s worth pointing out that people have claimed humiliation for simply being wrongfully terminated in the past. In other words, humiliation can be linked to the feeling of losing your job, clearing out your desk, and being told that you’re no longer welcome at the company. Aside from the act of sexual harassment itself, this type of humiliation can be experienced by those who have been terminated in retaliation for reporting these instances of abuse.

Other Types of Non-Economic Damages

Humiliation isn’t the only type of non-economic damage you can claim in a sexual harassment lawsuit. There are many others, including:

Mental suffering

Shock

Indignity

Embarrassment

Ordeal

Depression

Damage to reputation

Emotional distress

Sexual dysfunction

