What Is the Average Settlement for a Truck Accident in Tennessee?

Truck accidents are a significant concern for drivers today, mainly because of the massive size of these big rigs. Many victims wonder how settlements for truck collisions in Tennessee are determined and what to expect.

Suppose you were injured in one of these crashes. In that case, you might be entitled to compensation for your medical expenses, lost wages, pain, and suffering, emotional distress, or disability from the injury. However, determining an average settlement amount is difficult, as it depends on the specifics of your case.

Average Settlement for a Truck Accident Case

There is no average settlement amount for a truck crash case in Tennessee. This amount will vary greatly depending on whether or not the victim died in the accident and a series of other factors. If the injuries were severe or fatalities, the settlement would be much higher than if there was only a minor injury.

If the person killed was a spouse or child, a surviving family member can seek justice through a wrongful death lawsuit. A specialized lawyer can help you gather evidence against the at-fault party and protect the memory of your deceased loved one.

To explore more of your legal options, contact a Memphis truck accident lawyer as soon as possible. After a careful review of your case, they will be able to offer an estimate of the settlement amount you should expect to receive. Furthermore, they can plan a legal strategy tailored to your case.

Factors That Affect the Settlement Amount

There are a series of factors that will influence the award you can claim for a truck accident. However, you must have evidence to support your narrative. It is crucial to collect any documentation connected to the crash, including medical bills, salary slips, and the cost of vehicle repair.

The Severity of Injuries

One of the main factors that will affect your settlement is how bad the injuries are. If you were in a truck accident and were severely hurt, you can expect to get a generous settlement offer. However, if there was a fatality, the settlement amount will be even higher because there is no way to put a price on someone’s life.

Medical Bills and Lost Wages

Another factor that will affect your settlement amount is the medical bills and lost wages. If you need future medical treatment for your injuries, you can expect another large settlement.

Uninsured or Underinsured Driver

The case might be settled outside of court in some instances if the truck driver did not have the necessary insurance coverage. Your lawyer can help you track down this information and advise on the best course of action.

Driving Under the Influence

The condition of the other driver may also affect your settlement. For example, if the driver was under the influence and did not have a valid license, you can expect to get a higher settlement amount. If a truck driver falls asleep at the wheel because he was driving too long without sleep, you have further ammunition for your case.

Vehicle Value

The settlement amount also depends on the value of your vehicle. You may get a higher settlement amount if it is worth more than $1,000. If you were in a situation where the truck driver was not insured, and your car was totaled, you might also get a large settlement.

Truck Settlement Lawyers

If you were involved in a truck accident in Tennessee, you might be entitled to financial compensation for your damages. A local lawyer can guide you through the legal procedure and help you get a fair settlement.

