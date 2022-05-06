What is the Definition of “Disfigurement” in a DUI Crash?

If you suffered facial burns due to a DUI accident and your total economic damages are worth $100,000, your general damages multiplier may be four, leaving you with a total of $400,000.

One of the worst possible outcomes of a DUI accident is disfigurement. Although other injuries may heal, a disfigurement is usually a permanent issue. Even worse, a disfigurement can lead to serious psychological issues as victims strive to live life as normal despite this life-changing injury. A disfigurement can change much more than just our health – it changes the way we look at ourselves. But what exactly is the definition of a “disfigurement” in a DUI crash, and how can it affect you in a legal context?

These legal professionals can ensure you receive a fair, adequate settlement for everything you have been forced to endure.

What is Disfigurement?

While the official legal definition of disfigurement1 can vary, it is generally described as a “permanent change in a person’s body” that affects a person’s appearance. Here are some common examples of disfigurement:

Amputation

Scarring

Burns

How Does Disfigurement Affect a DUI Lawsuit?

A genuine disfigurement can affect a DUI lawsuit considerably. Victims can claim additional damages on top of medical expenses and missed wages if they have suffered these types of injuries. Why? Because courts recognize that a disfigurement affects much more than just a person’s health. This is why disfigurement is considered a “non-economic” damage, which means that it causes losses that are psychological, emotional, or mental in nature.

Non-economic damages are very important in a personal injury lawsuit because they can significantly increase the amount of your total settlement. These non-economic damages take the form of a “general damages multiplier,” which can then be used to multiply your total economic damages.

For example, if you suffered facial burns2 due to a DUI accident and your total economic damages are worth $100,000, your general damages multiplier may be four, leaving you with a total of $400,000.

Where Can I Find a Qualified Attorney Near Me?

If you’ve been searching for Cincinnati DUI or DWI accident lawyers, there are many options available to you. Although it’s always a good idea to choose your attorney carefully for the best results, you should also avoid delaying too long. The statute of limitations can actually prevent you from suing altogether after a few years, so it’s best to get started right away. Reach out, book your consultation with a lawyer near you, and take your first steps towards fair compensation.

