What is the Process of Naturalization in North Carolina?

Charlotte, NC – Naturalization is essentially part of the process for a person to receive their citizenship from the U.S. government. Once someone becomes a citizen, they will receive a form from the federal government that is called a certificate of naturalization. This process begins after a green card holder starts to formally apply for their full U.S. citizenship. People who are attempting to become citizens should ask for help from a local immigration lawyer to avoid mistakes and delays.

What is a green card?

A green card is an informal name for the documentation and status that gives a person the right to work and be a permanent U.S. resident. It is similar to citizenship status, and green card holders are normally close to becoming U.S. citizens within a couple of years or sooner. Unlike work visa holders, green card holders can stay in the U.S. long term and there are no time restrictions placed on them. Whether someone is seeking a green card or visa, they should meet with an immigration lawyer in North Carolina to get specific information about their situation.

Who is eligible for a green card?

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services maintains several categories of people who can apply for a green card. For example, green cards can be obtained through family if someone is a spouse of a U.S. citizen, or if they have other immediate relatives who are already U.S. citizens. People can also obtain green cards through work authorization such as having a special skill set that is in demand or receiving immigration preference through a combination of experience and abilities. There are even some people who can receive green cards as asylum seekers or those who need protection because they have become victims of certain kinds of crimes.

The final steps for green card holders

Those who hold green cards will need to complete a few final steps before they can obtain their certificate of naturalization and U.S. citizenship. There is a written exam, an interview, paperwork that must be filled out, and a requirement to demonstrate proficiency in English. Once all of this is completed, the person can take the oath of citizenship.

The certificate of naturalization

When someone attends their ceremony to take their oath of allegiance to the United States and be sworn in, they will receive a document that is called a certificate of naturalization. This contains the applicant’s name and picture for identification purposes.

Meeting with an immigration professional in North Carolina

