What Kind of Injuries Can Metal Shards Cause in a Tampa Car Accident?

Seconds can seem like hours during a car accident. Time might feel like it slows down as shards of glass and metal fly through the air in slow motion. There may be far too many hazards to comprehend, causing you to simply close your eyes and hope for the best. Tragically, many people do not walk away from car accidents without a scratch. Many of these victims suffer injuries that are specifically caused by flying shards of metal. But what kind of injuries can these hazards cause?

Airbags Can Cause Metal Shards to Fly Through the Air

Although airbags are designed to prevent serious injuries, they often end up causing them as well. According to various reports1, airbags can actually “spray” metal shards at vehicle occupants during crashes, causing serious lacerations. These lacerations can occur on the face, causing lifelong disfigurements. Lacerations may also sever arteries, creating a potentially deadly situation. Finally, these metal shards can actually pierce the eyes, causing blindness.

The Crumple Zone

Many cars today benefit from a so-called “crumple zone,” which helps to absorb the impact of a crash and reduce injury2. However, a crumple zone causes the vehicle to literally fall apart, and this can cause metal shards to threaten the safety of vehicle occupants. In some situations, metal fragments and shards may impale the victim, causing catastrophic internal organ injuries, severed limbs, and even spinal cord injuries. Perhaps the most serious of these injuries occurs when shards slice through the scalp, potentially exposing and damaging the brain.

