What Problems Do Drivers Have to Deal with After a Crash in Merrydale?

Merrydale, LA – A car crash can suddenly put a driver in a situation where they have large expenses, miss time from work, and need various kinds of assistance. There are lawyers who focus their practices on these kinds of problems, and they can work with a client to receive compensation and navigate other related issues. There are a few matters which are likely to affect most drivers who have been involved in a moderate or serious accident.

Dealing with insurance claims

All drivers should contact their insurance company and report their accident as soon as they can. This is normally required under the terms of all auto insurance policies, and it is beneficial to help the victim get payment for various losses. However, insurance companies may deny claims, they may take too long to process the documents, or an adjuster can make mistakes when viewing property damage. The insurance companies will often offer an appeal process, however they ultimately control the outcome which is why outside help from a lawyer can be necessary.

Time away from work

While it may not seem obvious, lost income and future lost wages are often one of the most significant expenses if a driver is injured in an accident. The driver may lose their wages multiplied by the amount of time they miss, and a disability may also affect their ability to earn in the future. If a lawyer files a case on the victim’s behalf, an argument for compensatory damages will include the career and job impacts of the accident.

Back and neck pain

The two most common health issues that drivers will endure after a crash are back pain and related neck problems such as whiplash. The victim should get a medical examination and provide relevant information about the injuries to their attorney. All treatment costs may become the responsibility of the defendant if the victim is successful in winning a lawsuit or getting a settlement agreement.

Property damage

The driver’s car will have some kind of damage that may be covered by insurance. However, collision coverage is not required by law, and policies that do contain collision coverage have a deductible that the driver must pay out of pocket before the insurance company will cover any losses. After the crash, their driver should direct questions about repairs to their insurance company and document any damage.

Legal advice after a collision

There are attorneys in Merrydale who can work with accident victims to get compensation for their injuries and other losses. Miller, Hampton, and Hilgendorf is a trusted firm that helps clients with all personal injury matters.