What Should Truck Accident Victims Do After an Accident in Cincinnati, Ohio?

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, as of February 2021, the number of for-hire carriers on file with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration totaled 996,894, private carriers totaled 813,440 and other interstate motor carriers totaled 83,235. Over 730 billion dollars was made in gross freight revenue, and trucks accounted for 72.5% of total domestic tonnage shipped in the United States according to the American Trucking Association. Accident victims who have been injured in an accident with a semi-truck should seek counsel with Cincinnati truck accident lawyers who understand the laws and regulations related to the trucking industry. Federal carrier and state law will support a framework to determine fault and recoverable damage compensation.

Post-accident action

After a truck accident in Cincinnati, victims should:

Check on the condition of all people involved in the accident if able, Call the police or emergency responders when needed, Get a written accident report, Remain at the accident scene, Exchange driver and insurance information, Collect witness contact information, Call insurance companies to set up a claim, Seek out medical screening in case of invisible injury, Take pictures of the scene, and the vehicle damages, If the truck is a Commercial Vehicle, get State Trooper report, and Call an accident attorney to determine “fault” and actions toward a proceeding to address damages and injuries sustained.

Case building

Hiring a legal profession to assist with the burden of collecting and analyzing the data related to the above list is a viable solution to this overwhelming task if you are an accident victim. Accidents may be caused by one driver, several drivers, road conditions, weather, natural or other causes. Determining the percentage of fault is a matter for those who have reviewed police reports, witness reports, car damages, roadway marks and other factors present at the time of the accident.

Insurance and fault

According to the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV), the threat of license suspension and the addition of increased monetary responsibility through law enforcement mechanisms has motivated motorists to come into compliance with Ohio law requiring insurance. Since October 1995, law enforcement has been checking Ohio drivers for fiscal responsibility proof at the scene of a crash, when issuing a traffic citation or during a vehicle safety inspection.

Commercial vehicle

Cincinnati accident lawyers can explain how reporting will be done when a truck falls in the Commercial Motor Vehicle Category. Additional reports must be completed and filed along with a crash report with the Bureau of Motorist Compliance and indicate the type of moving violation charged. Proceedings toward a final judgment in the county court where the accident occurred should be undertaken and a final judgment filed with the Bureau as well.

Lack of insurance seriousness

If an “at fault” party had property damage and personal injury protection insurance but did not have bodily harm coverage, a judgment will be enforced for the injuries sustained and the at fault party will have their license suspended. In the case where the party at fault had no insurance at all, their license, tags, and registrations will be suspended for 20 years or until the judgment from the court proceeding has been satisfied.

Hire a lawyer

An Ohio attorney can review insurance policies and collected reports and driving records to determine whether federal or state laws will support recoverable damage claims after a truck accident causes property damage and physical injury.

