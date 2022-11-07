What Should You Do After a Serious Personal Injury in Traverse City, Michigan?

The sooner you contact an attorney the better your chances at obtaining a fair compensation will be, and the sooner your case can begin to move through the system.

Everyone has heard that terse but truthful phrase about life being too short. Certainly, living through the COVID pandemic, witnessing the destruction of our planet, daily, if not weekly mass shootings and the onslaught of tragedies we get to witness through our tv screens have reinforced that notion. Life is indeed too short, and sadly at any point an event might occur that drastically changes our circumstances and forces us to reevaluate absolutely every single aspect of our lives. Personal injury accidents such as truck accidents, slip and fall accidents, and medical malpractice cases, are certainly responsible for a great deal of affliction and trauma within the general population. Many people have lived through these and have managed to survive and come out the other side stronger and much more resilient. However, these occurrences can also traumatize you to a point of no return. If you or anyone you know has had the misfortune of living through a personal injury accident caused by a negligent party, we recommend reaching out to a personal injury attorney in Traverse City, Michigan.

Personal Injury 101: What Should You Know About Them & How to Best Navigate Them

According to the American Bar Association, “every tort claim, regardless of its basis, whether intentional, negligence, or strict liability, has two basic issues—liability and damages. Was the defendant liable for the damages you sustained, and, if so, what is the nature and extent of your damages? If you can prove liability and damages, our system of justice will award you compensation for your loss.” Generally personal injury cases are resolved outside the courts, with both parties attending mediation sessions with the guidance and representation of their attorney. The sooner you contact an attorney the better your chances at obtaining a fair compensation will be, and the sooner your case can begin to move through the system.

Regardless of the specific circumstances surrounding your case, i.e, car accident, slip and fall, medical malpractice, premise liability, etc, it’s imperative that in preparation for litigation you take the following steps: discuss the proceedings with your legal team in detail so you know what’s to come, seek a medical evaluation and obtain a comprehensive report on your injuries, gather any and all evidence surrounding the case (photographic evidence, medical bills, receipts) don’t discard anything, it could be useful later on, do not engage in any behaviors or situations that could negatively impact your chances of success with the case, and have an understanding of the settlement offers you would and wouldn’t be willing to consider, (be reasonable about the offers presented to you). However, remember that if the insurance settlement is too low, according to JDSupra, “…you don’t have to accept it, you don’t even have to speak with the insurance adjusters.” An attorney can handle that for you.

For information on a personal injury attorney in Traverse City, Michigan who can guide you through the entire process, reach out to the team of experts at the Neumann Law Firm at (231) 221-0050.