What Steps Do Police Departments in Minnesota Take to Prevent Misconduct?

Minneapolis, MN – Police violence and misconduct are serious concerns for many residents of Minneapolis and other cities. There are some forms of oversight that are meant to keep people safe from abuses of authority and other problems between the police and the public. However, despite these protectionary measures, there are still incidents of police brutality and illegal arrests. If a person has a concern about any interactions with police officers, they should speak with a local lawyer who handles issues related to police misconduct. It may be possible to file a lawsuit against the officer and their employer for compensation related to the incident.

Adequate training

All police officers receive training in the academy, as well as additional training throughout the course of their careers to stay up to date on the latest information that affects law enforcement professionals. Officers who are properly trained and take their duties seriously are much less likely to be involved in any kind of misconduct, including unnecessary violence against suspects.

Internal affairs

Police departments have internal affairs, which is supposed to be an oversight board for law enforcement. When internal affairs receives a complaint about possible officer misconduct, they are supposed to conduct a thorough investigation and take the complaint seriously. Internal affairs also has the authority to issue punishments such as suspensions, termination, and even recommending criminal charges from the local prosecutor for serious issues.

Recording officer activity

Many departments in Minnesota and other states require body cameras on officers, dashboard cameras on vehicles, and other forms of surveillance of officer activity. Ideally, these departments are also supposed to make these recordings available to the public upon request. Officers may also be disciplined for not recording at all times while on duty as required. Having a record of all interactions that an officer has during their shift can be a powerful deterrent from engaging in any kind of misconduct or hurting members of the public. This surveillance will provide clear evidence of wrongdoing if an officer is caught.

Lawsuits against the police

If all of these deterrent measures fail and a person is harmed by the police, they have the right to bring a civil lawsuit for compensation. The department may be forced to pay for the victim’s medical treatment, lost income, and damage to their reputation. Police brutality lawsuits also tend to generate lots of bad publicity for departments, so they attempt to train officers to avoid conduct that could result in legal action.

Finding a local lawyer

