What to Do After a Hit-and-Run Car Accident

Car accidents frequently happen in the United States, causing severe injuries, expensive medical bills, and pain and suffering to thousands of victims and their families. According to official sources such as the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), in 2019, there were 6,756,000 reported crashes in the US. Many times, the victims of a car accident can determine who was at fault for their collision and fight in court to get the compensation that best reflects their losses. However, what happens if that responsible party flees the scene of the crash?

Hit-and-run accidents include any crash where one of the parties involved intentionally leaves the scene without stopping to check in about the well-being of other parties involved and without exchanging their contact information. Dealing with such a situation can be overwhelming and frustrating. However, there are steps you can take to seek redress and maximize your potential compensation.

Steps to Take After a Hit-and-Run Crash

Getting help after a hit-and-run is important, as is documenting as much information as you can about the crash. You should also get medical attention and speak with a car accident attorney.

Report Your Accident

Reporting your accident to the police should be one of the first things you do. Many people overlook this critical step because they may feel too overwhelmed or because their jurisdiction does not require mandatory reporting of all accidents. However, it is essential to call the police and let them know what happened. The police report can be an extremely valuable tool to have, especially if you are planning on pursuing any future insurance claims or lawsuits.

Get Information

Getting as much information as you can is of the utmost importance when handling a hit-and-run accident. As a victim, you will need to gather as much evidence possible to justify the court or the insurance company’s judgment against the at-fault driver – if you can identify them during your accident. Some of the most essential information to gather includes photographic and video evidence, witness testimony, traffic camera footage, and any other source material that can help you determine who was at fault for the crash. If you are able, make sure to take photographic evidence of your accident to keep on your records.

Get Medical Assistance

Car accident victims should never refuse to get medical attention after a crash. Many medical issues and injuries may not be obvious immediately after a crash. However, a medical professional can detect underlying injuries that may develop and worsen over time. This is an extremely important step to take. As a victim, you will need to show a link between your accident and your injuries. A medical report can shed document when the injuries occurred and help you prove your injuries were related to the crash, especially during a hit-and-run accident where claims are harder to prove.

Call a Personal Injury Attorney

Hit-and-run accidents can be extremely complex. An injured victim may not be able to handle all of the requirements of a claim without the assistance of a personal injury attorney with experience handling car accident claims. Moreover, these cases can present unique hurdles, especially if you live in a state without no-fault insurance, which covers your injuries regardless of who causes the crash. It is essential to let an attorney handle your claim and fight for the compensation you may be entitled to.

How a Personal Injury Attorney Can Help with Your Hit-And-Run Case

A professional attorney can play a significant role in your hit-and-run case. A skilled, experienced legal professional can use their knowledge to work on your case and fight for your compensation. Hiring a personal injury attorney right after your hit-and-run accident can help you make the best decisions while avoiding any mistakes throughout your case that can hurt your chances of getting compensation.

One of the things a car accident attorney can help you with is knowing what to say after your accident. Likely, your insurance or the at-fault party’s insurance (depending on your jurisdiction) will ask you for a statement detailing your crash. While this may seem like standard procedure, but in reality, many insurance companies will use your statement against you to try to avoid paying you what you deserve. Asking your attorney for advice can be the best way to make an informed decision when you are contacted by your – or the at-fault party’s – insurance.

Your car accident attorney can also help you estimate the value of your claim. It is essential to distinguish the terms “estimation” and “actual value” regarding compensation in hit-and-run accidents. Every hit-and-run case is different, and the value of each case depends on each case’s unique circumstances. However, your auto accident lawyer can determine approximately how much your claim may be worth based on your circumstances.

Settling a case after a crash is very common. But many times, the victims may decide to settle their case out of court, not knowing they may be entitled to much more. A competent attorney can recognize the value of your case and help you negotiate the outcome to maximize the compensation you can get. It is essential to avoid settling a case until speaking with a personal injury attorney first.

Hiring an experienced, skilled, and dedicated car accident attorney will allow you to fight for the compensation you deserve while avoiding any legal mistakes. Your attorney can fight to protect your interest while you recover from your injuries.