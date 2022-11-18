What to Do After Being Rear-Ended

Similar to filing a police report, taking photos at the scene of the accident can help provide important details and evidence for attorneys and insurance providers when filing a claim or seeking compensation later on.

While rear end accidents are not uncommon, being rear-ended is a shocking experience that no driver can expect to happen. Rear-end car accidents can be minor, but they can also be serious and even fatal depending on the speed and size of the vehicle colliding into your vehicle. After any car accident, it is normal to feel startled and full of adrenaline, however it is important to remain calm and take the proper steps to ensure everyone’s safety and to protect your rights in the event of any personal damages or injuries.

Pull Over and Check For Injuries

Immediately after an accident, a critical first step is to pull over to safety and check for injuries of all parties involved. While sometimes rear-end accidents can be minor fender benders, other times these types of accidents can be serious and catastrophic. In rear-end accident cases which involve large commercial trucks, devastating injuries can occur given the size and weight of the vehicles colliding into another. Checking on the safety of all parties after an accident is important in case someone sustained a serious injury requiring medical attention. Any injuries caused by a negligent driver can be filed for compensation in a personal injury claim.

Call the Police to Report the Accident

Calling the police to file a report on the accident is the best practice after any car accident. In a rear-end car accident, even if the collision was minor, it is still a good idea to report the accident to the police and have an investigating officer document the scene of the accident. Having a police report of the accident can provide you with an accurate record of the accident and evidence in the event of a lawsuit. Getting a copy of the police report can provide an attorney with important details of the accident and help build a claim against the responsible driver.

Exchange Contact and Insurance Information

Once you have pulled over to safety and checked for injuries of the parties involved, make sure to get the contact information of the other driver involved in the accident. Obtaining the driver’s contact information is important for later on when you are filing an insurance claim or a personal injury claim in the event that you suffered serious injuries. The important information you want to exchange include:

Names of all parties involved, including drivers, passengers, and witnesses

Addresses of all parties

Phone numbers of all parties

Insurance provider and policy number of involved drivers

Driver’s license number

License plate number of vehicles involved

Make and model of vehicles involved

An important tip to remember is to also get the contact information of any witnesses nearby. People who witnessed the collision occur can be a good resource for collecting evidence and details of the accident when building your car accident claim.

Take Photos at the Scene of the Accident

Similar to filing a police report, taking photos at the scene of the accident can help provide important details and evidence for attorneys and insurance providers when filing a claim or seeking compensation later on. Documenting photo evidence at the scene of the accident can help your claim and make sure the party responsible for the collision is held liable. Being sure to take photos of any damages and the positioning and location of the vehicles is important to show an accurate and reliable depiction of how the accident occurred.

Do Not Admit Fault

After a rear-end accident, it is important to never admit fault. Once you admit fault to the other party, you become liable for paying damages for the accident. Anything you say can be used against you in the accident claim, which is why it is important to avoid taking responsibility for the collision at the scene of the accident. The best practice is to speak with an experienced car accident attorney to get legal representation to help you determine liability. The car accident attorneys at Cannon & Dunphy recommend consulting a lawyer to help prove fault and hold the driver responsible for any damages or injuries.