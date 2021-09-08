What to Do if You Notice Symptoms of Rosacea: From First Symptoms to Treatment

Educate yourself regarding rosacea by reading the literature that usually accompanies any prescription medication and by joining rosacea support groups in your area or online.

There are many individuals walking around with rosacea and they do not know they have this facial skin disease. Are you one of them?

Any time you notice symptoms of rosacea whether it is your very first breakout or your hundredth one; it can be embarrassing and disconcerting. You just want to minimize the appearance and clear it up fast!

Take a look at the following symptoms, if you can recognize that you have one or more of them, and then perhaps you do have Rosacea.

Here is the list, are you ready to check off your symptoms?

A burning or stinging sensation felt on your face

After I blush there is a leftover persistent redness

I am not a teen, but I have what looks like pimples on my face

I have tiny blood vessel lines showing on my face

My eyes feel uncomfortable, gritty-like

The skin on my nose feels like it is thicker than I previously remember it being.

Once diagnosed, the goal of your rosacea treatment plan is to help you understand more about your rosacea, identify and then avoid or at least lessen the affect that the factors that cause your flushing have on you in order to control your rosacea. You will also actively seek to control any symptoms or signs of the disease. Lastly, the goal of your treatment plan is to convince you that rosacea is indeed a chronic condition.

Here are a few steps to take to make your desires happen as soon as possible.

Step 1: See your doctor or a dermatologist for an evaluation and treatment plan.

Yes, rosacea can be treated. At the time of your diagnosis, your doctor or dermatologist will sit down with you and design your treatment plan based on your severity of rosacea and your lifestyle. You will be given some guidelines to follow that will help you to avoid the factors that are most likely to increase your core body temperature. You will be advised about your level of exercising and how to avoid becoming overheated such as remembering to warm up, cool down, and hydrate before, during and after exercising. You will be advised concerning which medications to avoid that can expand your blood vessels such as topical steroids, and vasodilating drugs. Lastly, your doctor will cover some of the cosmetics or facial products to avoid using because they can irritate your skin such as those that are greasy, perfumed or have a drying effect (alcohol content).

Step 2: Avoid things that bring on flare-ups (triggers).

Common triggers are extreme weather changes, harsh winds and sun exposure; hot food or drink, alcohol, exercise that over-exerts or dehydrates you, some medications called vasodilators and topical steroids can expand your blood vessels; cosmetics and other chemicals that touch your skin.

Protect your skin when you venture outside in these weather conditions by covering up exposed skin, and wear a sun protection lotion of SPF 15 or greater.

Avoid drinks that are too hot or too cold, and limit or avoid consuming alcoholic beverages.

When exercising, follow your doctor’s advice regarding the proper type of exercise for your age and health as well as duration and level of exertion. Always hydrate your body before, during and after exercising. Warm up prior to your exercise routine and cool down afterwards.

When any medical professional seeks to prescribe either vasodilating drugs or topical steroids remind them that you have rosacea and that you can have an adverse reaction (expanding blood vessels) because of your skin condition.

Step 3: Skin care

Take care of your skin by avoiding hot baths and shows, do not use loofahs, or rough towels, and avoid using skin toners or exfoliating agents. Astringents can also be harsh on your skin, so avoid those too. It is common to have dandruff (sebhorreic dermatitis) when you have rosacea, so be aware of the possibility and use appropriate shampoos to stay on top of this scalp condition.

While cleansing your facial skin, use non-irritating cleansers recommended by your dermatologist. Avoid using hot water; do not use loofahs or rough towels that can be abrasive.

If you use makeup, use anti-redness cream or cosmetic cover-up.

It can be very helpful to locate and join rosacea support groups in your local area.

Step 4: Avoid harsh chemical in skin care products

Take caution whenever applying anything to your skin. Check the label of any skin product for harsh chemicals that it may contain. Look for the label that says: hypoallergenic or dermatologist tested. Speak with the doctor treating your rosacea for a list of safe skincare products to use.

Step 5: Support groups help

Check out local or online rosacea support groups. They can be very helpful and give you current updates on any new studies for rosacea or treatments that you can discuss with your doctor. You may also discover new tips for avoiding your triggers.

Summary:

It is important to keep regular appointments with the doctor or dermatologists caring for your rosacea as conditions and triggers can change over time. Remember that rosacea is a chronic skin condition that needs to be cared for daily. Lapsing in your care regimen or forgetting to follow your treatment plan can lead to worsening of your rosacea. There are new studies being conducted that your doctor will be updated on and can offer you improved treatment methods if you stay in touch with him/her. It is important to let your doctor or pharmacist know immediately if any medication you are taking is giving you a reaction. Educate yourself regarding rosacea by reading the literature that usually accompanies any prescription medication and by joining rosacea support groups in your area or online.