What to Look for When Finding an Employment Discrimination Attorney

The process of looking for an employment discrimination attorney is complicated for many people. Especially if you’ve never engaged in the legal field before, you might not really know what to look for in an employment discrimination attorney in the first place. When you’re looking for an employment discrimination attorney, make sure you think about these crucial elements.

1. Caring and Thoughtful Demeanor

It might not be first on your list of things you’re considering in your employment discrimination case, but finding a caring and thoughtful employment discrimination attorney should be a key factor in your search. In fact, it’s important that you consider whether you get along with an employment discrimination attorney because you’re going to be talking to the attorney throughout the entirety of your case.

Additionally, the demeanor of your attorney will help you know whether or not your attorney will really dedicate their time and energy to helping you win the case. After all, if the attorney doesn’t seem to care about you as a person, why would they care about the outcome of the case?

2. Location That Bears Itself Well to Your Case

Especially when it comes to employment discrimination cases, you really want an attorney who’s in the area where the discrimination took place. For instance, an Oakland Employment Discrimination Attorney will know more about discrimination in Oakland than an attorney from another city in California, which is why you should seek out an attorney in your area specifically.

This may also be a legal requirement. Many areas have legal requirements barring lawyers from practicing outside of a certain area. If you want legal help in your location, you should find a lawyer who can practice in that location, whether it’s where you live or where the accident took place.

3. Knowledge of Your Case Area

The legal world is gigantic; there are many areas of law, with some sources suggesting as many as 25 legal areas, and that means a single lawyer simply can’t know everything about law as a whole. Instead, different lawyers take on different elements of law, committing themselves to know it backward and forwards. That’s why it’s important to find a lawyer who’s knowledgeable in your unique case area.

This doesn’t just have to do with the area of law your case is in, either. Employment discrimination claims, for example, are a very broad topic. You may want to talk to a potential employment discrimination attorney about their experience with cases that are nearly identical to your own.



Finding an employment discrimination attorney doesn’t have to be as difficult as it may seem when you first start out. It’s important to remember that employment discrimination attorneys help a wide variety of people with many different kinds of cases. Just because you have a complicated or difficult case, that doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll be unable to find a great attorney. Make sure you keep these pillars in mind to get the best attorney for your individual case.