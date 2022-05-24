What Wage Regulations are Covered in the Fair Labor Standards Act?

Each employee is entitled to be paid the full amount for all of the work that they have done.

Hurst, TX – There is an extensive federal law called the Fair Labor Standards Act, sometimes abbreviated as the FLSA, which applies to workers throughout the United States. One of the more important aspects of this law is its provisions related to proper pay and wages for workers, along with the responsibilities of the employer. The main parts of the law that deal with wages cover overtime pay, minimum wages, employment for minors and child labor protections, and employer requirements for recordkeeping. Workers who believe that their employer may be violating the provisions of the act in various ways have remedies available to them.

Wage protections

The act states that all workers must be paid at or above the rate of the federal minimum wage. Some states have established a higher minimum wage through their own laws, while Texas matches the federal minimum wage. All hourly, non-exempt workers must be paid at an overtime rate of at least one and one half their regular rate if they worked in excess of forty hours within a seven day period.

Related provisions of the act also state that workers must be paid their full wages on a regular payday, and only certain deductions such as taxes and social security are allowed by law. The FLSA does not cover issues related to paid leave, sick days, break time, and other labor regulations that may be outlined in state or local laws.

Wage theft and missing wage issues

Each employee is entitled to be paid the full amount for all of the work that they have done. The employer must give some kind of pay statements, and have completed and accurate records of the employee’s hours available for view by the employee or any labor agency. Anyone who has suspicions about wage theft or missing wages should first notify the employer, ask to examine the records, and see if any mistakes were made. In many cases, the employer may be able to correct a payroll error and fix the issue for the employee. However, if the employer is engaging in the practice of wage theft, and they are not helpful with fixing the matter, a lawsuit may be necessary. If the claim is successful, the worker is entitled to their full wages, plus other kinds of damages such as interest on late wages.

More information about wage laws in Texas

