What You Need to Know About Recent Developments in New York’s Gun Laws

There have been a number of recent developments for gun laws in New York. Whether you’re a gun owner or not, it may be helpful to understand how these laws might affect you. In some cases, changes in the legislation might make it easier for individuals to own guns. In other cases, you might need to take additional considerations into account in order to avoid potential criminal charges. Whatever the case may be, it’s important to understand that you do have a right to bear arms under the Second Amendment.

Supreme Court Decision Could Drastically Affect Gun Rights in New York

On November 3rd, it was reported that the Supreme Court was preparing to consider a challenge to New York’s concealed-weapon permits. The challenge of course hinged on the Second Amendment, which gives all Americans the right to keep and bear arms. New York’s system for issuing concealed-weapons permits is fairly unique, as it involves assessing the applicant’s moral character. Applicants must also show that they have a “proper cause” for pursuing the license. Two gun owners in the state of New York have challenged the constitutionality of this system, arguing that a“general fear” of crime should be enough of a reason to obtain a concealed carry permit.

New York Takes Strong Stance on Ghost Guns

On November 1st, it was reported that the state of New York was pushing through tougher legislation in an effort to stop rising gun violence. Three bills were signed by the governor, including one that banned the sale and possession of so-called “ghost guns.” In addition, gunsmiths in the state are now legally required to register and serialize firearms, unfinished frames, and receivers. This means that New York now has some of the toughest laws in the nation when it comes to ghost guns. Previously, a loophole allowed individuals to buy ghost gun components separately without any ID requirements or background checks. They could then assemble these components to create an untraceable firearm.

