What You Should Do After an Uber Car Accident

Rideshare services like Uber, LYFT, Ola, and many more have revitalized the private transportation industry and have become an essential part of many Californians’ lives. Whether you use Uber to get home from work or for any other commute, chances are you use these types of services to get around quickly, conveniently, and safely.

However, while most of your experiences with Uber drivers may be positive, they are just as prone to traffic accidents as any other driver at the end of the day. Also, you should keep in mind that Uber doesn’t require any training or qualifications from its drivers. Therefore, even drivers with poor driving records can offer their services through the app.

But what happens when your ride turns into an Uber car accident in California? The structure and insurance policy of Uber, Lyft, and other ridesharing services can make being compensated for your injuries more complicated than it seems.

Now, your chances of getting compensated after a rideshare accident will significantly increase if you work with an Uber car accident lawyer. Don't hesitate to contact one for a free consultation to determine your case's value.

Here are four things you should do after an Uber car accident.

Report the accident to the police and Uber

The first thing you should do if you are a passenger in an Uber or Lyft accident is to call the police. The police report will be critical in pursuing compensation or during a civil lawsuit.

Right after the accident, try to remain calm, call 911, and request that they send an officer to the scene. Upon arrival, they will document the important facts about the accident and determine who was at fault for the crash.

Details of the accident, such as weather conditions, witnesses, and other things, can easily be lost or forgotten if not documented. Your car accident attorney will probably review the police report frequently as they conduct their own investigation.

Finally, be sure to notify Uber about the accident as soon as possible. The app has a specific section where you can report accidents. If you fail to notify Uber properly about the incident, they will likely dispute your compensation claim later.

Gather relevant information

Your memory is not infallible. You will probably forget the details of the accident over time. So, if possible, you should try to gather as much information about the wreck as possible.

Try to take photos of the vehicles involved, document the damage they sustained, write down their license plates, get the names and phone numbers of those involved, try to get the contact information of witnesses, and take photos of your injuries if you sustained any.

All of this information may prove helpful in the future and will likely help your Uber accident attorney prepare a convincing case that will increase your chances of success.

Check for injuries and go to the doctor.

Your health is the most important thing, never forget that. After an accident, be sure to seek medical attention as soon as possible. Even if you appear to be fine on the surface, you may have suffered internal injuries that need to be treated immediately.

Car accidents can cause extremely severe injuries. Going to the doctor can prevent them from getting worse and limit their impact on your life.

Besides, your physician’s report may also be used as evidence when pursuing compensation after the accident.

Contact an Uber Car accident attorney.

Finally, you should contact a local Uber accident attorney to increase your chances of obtaining the maximum possible compensation for your case.

The attorney will thoroughly investigate your case, negotiate with the insurance company, and even be prepared to go to trial if necessary.

Most California car accident attorneys offer free consultations. Don't hesitate to call one if you have more questions about your case or if you want to work with a professional to defend your rights.