While many people have taken Ozempic in an attempt to lose weight, a growing number of plaintiffs are suing the drug’s manufacturer for side effects that Ozempic can cause. Here, you’ll learn what you should know about the Ozempic lawsuits and whether you may be able to file a lawsuit with the help of an attorney in Chicago.

If you took Ozempic and suffered serious side effects as a result

What Is Ozempic?

Today, people use Ozempic (generic name semaglutide) to help them lose and manage weight in the form of injections. Ozempic slows the passing of food from the stomach to the small intestine, causing users to feel full longer.

Ozempic began as a form of therapy to treat individuals with diabetes. The medication works by reducing blood sugar levels through the stimulation of the pancreas, causing it to produce higher levels of insulin. Initially, in 2017, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Ozempic as a means of helping control diabetes, but its application changed after its release based on research from the University of Leeds, which found that the drug could help individuals manage their weight.

In recent years, more people have begun taking Ozempic injections to help treat obesity and other weight-related conditions. While the medication remains popular, semaglutide variants, including Ozempic, began seeing a high number of adverse event reports in the FDA Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS).

After the media began publishing information about the potential adverse health effects of Ozempic, individuals taking the medication began filing lawsuits.

Potential Health Problems Resulting From Ozempic Use

Ozempic is becoming the subject of lawsuits because of reported side effects resulting from its use. Plaintiffs cite that Ozempic has caused gastroparesis, which is a type of paralysis affecting the muscles and nerves in the stomach.

As the stomach weakens due to gastroparesis, the stomach struggles to transfer food into the small intestine, which results in digestive problems. Subsequently, individuals may experience chronic diarrhea or vomiting due to insufficient digestion as the intestines experience blockage.

Gastroparesis is a serious condition that medical professionals can only treat through surgery and medication, with no known cure. As a result, patients suffering from this condition will likely need to receive lifelong medical care that can come with high costs.

Other Side Effects of Ozempic

In addition to gastroparesis, individuals taking Ozempic could experience other side effects, according to recent studies and reports.

One side effect of taking Ozempic is the development of gallbladder disease. The Journal of the American Medical Association found a connection between the use of semaglutides like Ozempic and the development of gallbladder disease. While this condition doesn’t currently apply to the Ozempic lawsuits, that could change in the future as more people taking Ozempic develop gallbladder disease after long-term use.

Another side effect linked to Ozempic is an increase in suicidal ideation. FAERS reports and others have found that patients taking Ozempic appear to experience suicidal thoughts that can contribute to suicidal behavior. Studies at this time are inconclusive, and suicidal ideation while taking Ozempic isn’t currently grounds for a lawsuit.

Some professionals argue that Ozempic use may increase the risk of aspiration in patients undergoing anesthesia treatment. The American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) found that patients taking Ozempic appear more likely to experience intraoperative pulmonary aspiration, which could involve choking on food or other substances while under anesthesia. The reason for this is improper digestion forcing stomach contents up into the throat, causing patients to choke while anesthetized. At this time, this risk is also unattached to lawsuits against Ozempic manufacturers.

What Are the Ozempic Lawsuits?

The lawsuits against Ozempic’s manufacturer, Novo Nordisk, allege that the manufacturer failed to warn individuals about the potential risks associated with Ozempic use. Specifically, Novo Nordisk allegedly failed to include warning labels listing the potential side effects of Ozempic use, including gastrointestinal conditions like gastroparesis.

While lawsuits against Novo Nordisk started as separate lawsuits, attorneys have combined them into a multidistrict litigation (MDL) class action lawsuit. By consolidating several cases into a single MDL, attorneys can help plaintiffs expedite cases to reach a favorable outcome more efficiently.

Apart from Ozempic, plaintiffs in lawsuits against makers of semaglutides are filing lawsuits against another manufacturer, Eli Lilly. While Novo Nordisk is behind Ozempic along with Rybelsus and Wegovy, Eli Lilly produces the drugs Trulicity and Mounjaro, both of which come with similar linked side effects.

When filing these lawsuits, plaintiffs and their attorneys argue a few key facts, including:

That the plaintiffs consumed Ozempic and other class GLP-1 RA drugs

That the consumption of these drugs led to defined physical harm through gastroparesis or other similar conditions

That the effects of the drug did not appear on the manufacturer’s label when doctors prescribed it

The goal is to hold Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly responsible for negligence in failing to warn consumers through their labeling. As such, attorneys are seeking total compensation to cover all damages related to semaglutide use.

Potential Damages in Ozempic Lawsuits

Plaintiffs in the Ozempic lawsuits may recover different types of damages resulting from the use of the medication. However, the total settlement amount will depend on the different factors involved in each case. A class action lawyer can help identify all resulting damages and calculate them in a settlement.

Economic Damages

The main type of compensation plaintiffs may recover is economic, as these damages apply to the financial losses resulting from health issues related to Ozempic use.

Examples of economic damages in these cases include:

Medical expenses resulting from treatment for Ozempic-related health problems, including severe gastrointestinal complications

Loss of income due to time taken off from work to treat illnesses, attend doctor’s appointments, or other matters stemming from Ozempic use

Loss of potential earnings due to permanent injuries, limiting the plaintiff’s ability to continue working

Non-Economic Damages

Additionally, plaintiffs could recover non-economic damages that pertain to their personal suffering due to Ozempic-related issues.

For instance, individuals could experience physical pain and suffering because of gastroparesis and its subsequent symptoms, along with psychological trauma because of their personal experience. Attorneys can help determine how to quantify these damages and factor them into a settlement.

Punitive Damages

Some plaintiffs are also suing Novo Nordisk for punitive damages. One plaintiff, Jaclyn Bjorklund, is seeking these damages for the gross negligence that the drugmaker exhibited in its failure to warn individuals of the harm that Ozempic could cause.

Qualifications for Ozempic Lawsuits

If you’ve experienced related side effects of Ozempic use, you may be eligible to recover compensation in an Ozempic lawsuit. What you should know about the Ozempic lawsuits is that you will only qualify if you have experienced severe gastroparesis and vomiting or diarrhea that has lasted for four weeks or longer.

If you've experienced related side effects of Ozempic use, you may be eligible to recover compensation in an Ozempic lawsuit. What you should know about the Ozempic lawsuits is that you will only qualify if you have experienced severe gastroparesis and vomiting or diarrhea that has lasted for four weeks or longer.

You may not be able to file a lawsuit if you are receiving treatment for cancer or if you underwent gastric banding, bypass, or sleeve surgery prior to taking Ozempic. However, you can better determine whether you qualify for a lawsuit against Ozempic manufacturer Novo Nordisk by consulting an experienced class action attorney.

Learning what you should know about the Ozempic lawsuits will ultimately help you find out what options are available to you if you suffered certain side effects from taking this medication.

How to Join the Ozempic Lawsuits

To file a lawsuit against Novo Nordisk after using Ozempic, open a case with the help of a class action attorney.

You may do so by taking the following steps:

1. Prove That You Have Developed Gastroparesis

To qualify for a lawsuit against Ozempic’s manufacturers, you will need to prove that you have developed gastroparesis following the use of Ozempic. In these cases, individuals need to have experienced chronic diarrhea or vomiting for a month or longer.

In proving this condition, there are multiple pieces of evidence you can collect and bring to an attorney. For example, you may have developed medical records and bills that show how doctors have diagnosed and begun treating your condition.

You could also collect other evidence proving the damages resulting from the onset of gastroparesis, including proof of lost income, receipts for Ozempic prescriptions, and other related documentation.

2. Speak With a Class Action Lawyer

When filing a lawsuit against Ozempic manufacturers, you will likely join the MDL case involving other plaintiffs with similar allegations. To become a part of these lawsuits, you must consult an attorney with experience handling these types of cases.

When filing a lawsuit against Ozempic manufacturers, you will likely join the MDL case involving other plaintiffs with similar allegations. To become a part of these lawsuits, you must consult an attorney with experience handling these types of cases.