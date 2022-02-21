What’s the Difference Between Gender Discrimination and Sexual Harassment?

Sexual harassment is a much more specific form of misconduct, while gender-based discrimination encompasses many other forms of misconduct including sexual harassment.

When you hear the phrases “gender discrimination” and “sexual harassment,” you might assume that they are one and the same. However, this is not true. There are notable differences between these two legal terms, and they may lead to very different kinds of lawsuits for employers in Irvine. So what exactly is the difference? If you’ve suffered gender discrimination or sexual harassment at your workplace in California, can you sue?

Gender Discrimination vs. Sexual Harassment

In simple terms, sexual harassment is a type of gender discrimination. So if you’re saying that sexual harassment and gender discrimination are the same thing, you’re technically correct – although this is misleading and slightly inaccurate. According to the Civil Rights Act, all gender-based discrimination is illegal. In order to help sexual harassment victims, sexual harassment was classified as a form of gender-based discrimination. This allows sexual harassment victims to file lawsuits under the Civil Rights Act.

In other words, sexual harassment is a much more specific form of misconduct, while gender-based discrimination encompasses many other forms of misconduct including sexual harassment. Sexual harassment refers to misconduct of a sexual nature, while gender discrimination might include:

Not promoting women

Not hiring women

Firing women for being pregnant

Paying men and women unequally

An Example of Gender Discrimination in Irvine

To show you what a gender discrimination lawsuit actually looks like, let’s examine a recent, local example. In November of 2021, an Irvine-based company called Rivian Automotive Inc. was sued for gender discrimination. This lawsuit was filed on behalf of a female employee who was excluded from meetings because she was a woman. She also made remarks about production targets and prices that were completely ignored. She claims these remarks were ignored because she is a woman. Note that nothing sexual happened in this scenario, which is why a gender discrimination lawsuit was filed (and not a sexual harassment lawsuit).

