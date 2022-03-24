When Are Semi-Trucks Most Dangerous in Mississippi?

Truck accidents are also much more common in adverse conditions.

Semi-trucks always bring a degree of danger to the roads in Mississippi, but these heavy commercial vehicles may be particularly dangerous at certain times. During these moments, motorists are at a much higher risk of being injured as a result of semi-truck accidents. Of course, semi-truck accidents can happen at any time and at any place, and motorists must always remain vigilant.

If you have been injured by a semi-truck crash in Mississippi, you should get in touch with a qualified truck accident attorney at your earliest convenience. The sooner you connect with a legal professional, the better your chances of a positive legal outcome. If you wait too long, the statute of limitations may prevent you from taking legal action and recovering a settlement. This settlement can be vital, especially if you’re dealing with considerable medical expenses and missed wages.

When Mississippi Truck Accidents are Most Common

Truck accidents are most likely to occur between 12 PM and 3 PM. This is when 65% of all semi-truck accidents occur, and it is largely the result of increased traffic during this period. “Rush hour” generally falls around this time, and semi-trucks may be trying to navigate past a number of motorists during these hours. In contrast, barely any semi-truck accidents occur in the dead of night. The smallest percent of truck accidents occurred from 12 AM to 3 AM. This is obviously because few cars are on the road during this period.

Truck Accidents are Common in Adverse Conditions

Truck accidents are also much more common in adverse conditions. Heavy rain can affect visibility, making it even more difficult for truckers to spot hazards and come to a complete stop before impacts. Fog is another major concern. Because trucks take much longer to come to a complete stop compared to a normal vehicle, anything that affects visibility can be extremely dangerous. By the time truckers spot a potential hazard up ahead during these adverse conditions, it is usually already too late to slam on the brakes.

Snow and ice also pose considerable dangers for semi-trucks. Although truckers are instructed to stay off the road during heavy snowstorms, they often disregard these safety guidelines in an effort to make more money and keep driving. However, snow isn’t really a concern in Mississippi.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching the Mississippi area for a qualified, experienced truck accident attorney, look no further than Ballard Law, PLLC. Over the years, we have assisted countless injured victims in the Magnolia State. These victims are often dealing with considerable medical expenses while also struggling with missed wages. With our help, you can get the settlement you need and deserve to deal with these financial pressures and move on with your life. Book your consultation today.