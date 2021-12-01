When Can You Sue a Car Manufacturer for an Accident in Michigan?

Another major scandal erupted in 2015, when ten of the biggest carmakers were sued over issues related to keyless ignition technology.

Although negligent drivers are almost always to blame when cars collide in Michigan, this is not always the case. Sometimes, the cars themselves are to blame. Defective automobiles have been causing crashes and injuries in Michigan for decades, and manufacturers have been sued on numerous occasions. If something went wrong with your vehicle and you were injured as a result, you may be wondering whether you can file your own lawsuit.

Dangerous New Technology

Many manufacturers can be sued for adding dangerous new technology to their cars, especially when this technology has not been adequately tested before being released to the public. In the race to establish an edge over the competition, many manufacturers neglect to fully research new technology in order to determine if it’s really safe. A prime example of this is Tesla, a manufacturer that has been sued on many occasions for things like faulty self-driving AI and exploding batteries.

Faulty Airbags

Manufacturers can also be sued for faulty airbags. If your airbags failed to deploy during an accident, you have every right to ask questions. After all, you were expecting this safety technology to protect you. In 2007, 17 million airbags produced by Takata were recalled due to safety concerns. This affected 10 of the world’s biggest auto manufacturers. This situation was especially serious because these airbags had the potential to cause fatal injuries. Essentially, a defect could have caused motorists to become showered with shrapnel. To make matters worse, Takata knew about this issue but failed to do anything about it.

Keyless Ignition

Another major scandal erupted in 2015, when ten of the biggest carmakers were sued over issues related to keyless ignition technology. Essentially, this technology had the potential to create carbon monoxide poisoning in more than five million vehicles. In the end, five people lost their lives because of this faulty technology.

