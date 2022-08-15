When Do I Need to Hire a Probate Attorney in Clearwater?

If family conflicts must be resolved by an impartial third party, a probate attorney can certainly help.

Probate attorneys play an important role in the world of estate planning. These legal professionals guide families through the probate process, ensuring that everything is handled in the most efficient manner possible after a loved one passes away1. With help from a probate lawyer, you can avoid common mistakes while getting access to your distributions and inheritance as quickly as possible. But when is a probate attorney required?

In order to answer this question, you’ll need to book a consultation with a qualified, experienced estate planning attorney in Florida. These legal professionals can assess your unique situation and determine whether their services are required. Internet research can only get you so far, and it’s impossible to tell whether you will benefit from a probate attorney until you actually speak with one. It’s best to book your consultation as quickly as possible to make sure you’re on the right track.

Where Are the Assets Held?

First, ask yourself where the assets are being stored. If the assets are located in a living trust, then asset transfers can occur outside of the probate court. However, in other situations, it may be necessary to hire a probate attorney and handle the transfer of assets in an efficient manner.

Are There Conflicts Between Family Members?

Next, ask yourself whether there are conflicts between family members over things like inheritance and assets. If these conflicts must be resolved by an impartial third party, a probate attorney can certainly help. This can not only ensure the fair distribution of assets, but it can also minimize stress during this difficult period.

Will There Be Outstanding Debts?

Does the estate have outstanding debts2? Will the estate still owe money even after all of the funds are used to pay creditors? If this is the case, then you may need to hire a probate attorney to minimize the impact of these debts.

Does the Estate Contain Complicated Assets?

If the estate contains complicated assets like businesses or commercial real estate, then it might be difficult for an executor to handle this without help from a probate attorney. These legal professionals know exactly how to approach complicated assets, allowing your family to proceed with confidence.

Where Can I Find an Attorney?

If you've been searching for a qualified, experienced probate attorney in Clearwater, look no further than The Law Office of Carol A. Lawson. Over the years, we have guided many families through the probate process, and we can help you deal with this situation in the most expedited and efficient manner possible. During this time of grief and sorrow, it's important to decrease stress levels and achieve a sense of closure.

