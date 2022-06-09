When Do You Need a Good Colorado Immigration Lawyer?

Even if you entered the US illegally, if you’ve been living here for at least 10 years, have ties to the community, a family, a job, you can ask for a Green Card.

Immigrants account for 12% of the total population in Colorado and most of them have settled in the Denver area. Many of them have become legal residents and have the right to work legally, but a good number of recent immigrants have not had a chance to get their papers in order. They live in fear of being arrested and deported from the US, even though many have family in the US.

If you’re worried about your legal situation in the US, you should get in touch with experienced Denver immigration lawyers. Preferably before you run into trouble with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Once you are arrested by the ICE, a date for your deportation hearing will be set. Depending on the backlog of Colorado law enforcement, the trial will take place within 30-60 days. You won’t have much time to prepare. Look up the best immigration lawyers in Colorado you can find and have them review your case right away.

Your lawyers will then decide which is the best defense strategy for you. For instance, you can ask for asylum in the US, if you’ve been in the country for more than 1 year. Your attorneys will have to prove that you were persecuted in your country on various grounds, such as religion, race, nationality or political beliefs. At the same time, you can ask for a deferral of removal under the Convention against torture. All your lawyers need to do is show in court that you risk being tortured upon your return in your country of origin. Once again, various grounds can be used, including your sexual orientation.

Another common defense strategy is to call for a cancellation of removal. Even if you entered the US illegally, if you’ve been living here for at least 10 years, have ties to the community, a family, a job, you can ask for a Green Card. This would make you a legal resident so you’re no longer under the threat of deportation.

Your immigration lawyers can also ask for an adjustment of your status. For that, you’ll have to prove that you have ties to the community. If you have a family member who is a US citizen or a legal resident they can file a request for you.

One important condition is that you should not have a criminal record when you apply for a Green Card. If you’re facing a deportation hearing, a criminal record can get your application denied even if you were convicted of a minor offense. If you have any sort of conviction on your record, talk to a skilled immigration lawyer before even thinking of applying for a green card.

Immigration lawyers can also help you with other problems, such as bringing your loved one to the US.

Family-based immigration offers you various paths to bring your spouse, fiancee, or minor children to the United States. Your lawyers can offer consular assistance, making sure all the forms you need are filled in correctly and you have all the required documents so that your loved one can get a visa. Keep in mind that your application might be denied on a mere technicality, and you’ll have to start all over again. Without a competent lawyer assisting you, it might be years before you can be reunited with your loved one.