When Do You Need an Employment Lawyer in Traverse City and Grand Rapids?

You have the right to a safe and secure workplace, under both Michigan law and federal law. Discrimination based on certain protected characteristics, such as race, gender, nationality, religion or age are clearly prohibited, yet the truth is these things are more common than you’d think. You have two choices – put up with discrimination and be miserable every day or stand up and fight. You don’t have to fight alone when you can easily find allies. All you have to do is reach out to experienced employment lawyers in Traverse City, Grand Rapids or any other Michigan city.

How can a lawyer help you? First of all, they will listen to your story. Many of those who experience sexual harassment or other types of discrimination are ashamed to talk about their ordeal. You don’t have to be ashamed, not when you’re talking to a lawyer with many years of practice in this field. They’ve heard and seen it all.

Seasoned sexual harassment lawyers can immediately tell if you have a case and how can you go forward with it. There are basically two types of sexual harassment.

Quid pro quo refers to those cases where managers or supervisors demand sexual favors from you, using the threat of termination or the promise of a raise or promotion. Both practices are illegal and you can file a complaint for discrimination.

Hostile work environment refers to the cases when you’re sexually harassed by your workmates. There are three types of harassment – verbal, visual or physical.

If your colleagues are in the habit of making comments about your looks or using derogatory terms when referring to you, that’s a clear case of verbal harassment.

If they send you sexually-charged images and videos, or photos of their private parts, refrain from the impulse to delete the offensive material. Save the images to your device as they can be used as evidence of sexual harassment.

Physical harassment is the worst and it includes any form of unwanted touching. They have no right to bump into you and grab a quick feel of your breasts, just as they have no right to grope you, corner you and force themselves on you in any way.

When you talk to a good Michigan employment lawyer they’ll explain you need proof to sustain your complaints. They’ll want to talk to any colleagues who might have witnessed the harassment you were subjected to. They have nothing to fear, the law protects those who make a complaint as well as those who support such claims. If your employer takes retaliatory measures against them, they will have to pay for it.

Once your feel you have enough proof, they will help you formulate a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). If you have a solid case they will conduct their own investigation and try to negotiate a settlement with your employer. You can ask for economic damages if you were forced to quit your job and you can also demand to be reinstated if you want to. At the same time, you can claim damages for all the suffering and the mental anguish you’ve experienced.

Most employers will agree to a settlement out of court, as no one wants to be involved in a sexual harassment scandal which could destroy their business.